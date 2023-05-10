WENTWORTH – Steady offensive scoring by Rockingham and strong defense led to an impressive 14-3 victory over North Ireldell in the first round of the 2023 3A NCHSAA state playoffs Tuesday night.

The Cougars came out swinging, literally, as they went ahead by a 4-0 margin in the bottom of the first inning and plated two more runs in the second for the 6-0 advantage. The Raiders finally got something going with a pair of scores in the top of the third to cut the lead to 6-2, but Rockingham kept up the pressure as they closed out the frame with a 9-2 advantage.

North Iredell managed one more score in the fourth, but the Cougars put the game away with a big fifth inning, plating five runs ending the game on the slaughter rule.

Rockingham had 14 hits on the night.

Leaders offensively for the Cougars:

• Presley Rothe - 3 for 4 including a double and RBI

• Hadlee Russell – 1 for 2 with a home run and three RBIs

• Kaylie Pegram – 3 for 4 with an RBI

• Lily Strittmatter - 1 for 2, one RBI and scored a run

• Macey Hardy - 2 for 3, including a double, three RBIs and scored one run

• Chloe Hershman - 2 for 3, one RBI and scored a pair of runs

• Ava Grace Pruitt - 2 for 2, including a double and scored three runs

Pruitt was solid pitching as well in four innings of work. She faced 22 batters, walked just three, gave up four hits and struck out two.

Kynlie Moss, Barrett Williams, Martha Parlier and Dilynn Norris accounted for the four hits for the Raiders offensively.

North Iredell (13-9) entered the game after winning two-straight including the Western Foothills 3A Conference tournament championship game in a 7-6 victory over West Iredell May 4.

The win for red-hot Rockingham was their seventh-consecutive after bringing home both the Mid-State 3A Conference regular season and league tournament titles prior to the start of the state playoffs.

UP NEXT: No. 7 seed Rockingham (20-5) hosts No. 10 North Davidson (15-5) in the second round of the 2023 3A NCHSAA state playoffs Friday night.

BOX SCORE

N 0 0 2 1 0 X X 3 4 3

R 4 2 3 5 X X X 14 14 3