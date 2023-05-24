DENVER - East Lincoln saved the best for last as a sacrifice pop plated the lone run of the night to earn a 1-0 win over Rockingham in game one of the 2023 3A softball NCHSAA Final Four Tuesday night in extra innings.

After getting a runner on board in the bottom of the eighth, Mustangs freshman Lyla Haywood hit the shot to score Tatum Martin for the victory.

Steller pitching and defense was par for the course as Cougars freshman Ava Grace Pruitt faced off against East Lincoln senior veteran Leah Correll with each playing Final Four caliber softball.

Correll gave up just four hits, no walks and struck out six Rockingham batters. The Mustangs defense played solid behind her helping to strand nine Cougars in scoring position.

Pruitt pitched a strong game as well, surrendering the lone score on the sac-pop while striking out six. She faced 33 batters, allowed eight hits and walked just one.

Betsy Eatmon, Jaelyn Freston and Tatum Martin led the way offensively for East Lincoln with two hits each and all three had a double.

The Cougars were paced offensively by Chloe Hershman, Hadlee Russell, Macey Hardy and Pruitt who all had hits on the night. Hershman, Russell and Pruitt’s hits all were doubles.

The win marked the 16th-straight for the Mustangs. East Lincoln’s last loss was a 12-4 home matchup to Foard on March 24, nearly two months ago.

The loss snapped a 10-game Rockingham County winning streak. Their last loss was a 5-1 affair to cross-county rival McMichael April 20.

UP NEXT: No. 7 Rockingham (23-5) will try to even the series and force a game three at home versus No. 5 East Lincoln (21-1) Thursday at 6 p.m.

BOX SCORE

R 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0

E 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 8 3