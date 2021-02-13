Rockingham swimmer wins a pair of events at the 3A NCHSAA regionals

Rockingham County's Peyton Wilson won in the girls 200 individual medley and the 500 freestyle at the 3A NCHSAA swimming and diving regionals held from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

The Northern Guilford girls were the only Triad team to win a championship during the weekend at the NCHSAA swimming and diving regionals.

The Nighthawks won the Class 3-A Central Regional with 114 points, seven more than runner-up East Chapel Hill. Junior Maura Schoppa led Northern with victories in the 100-yard butterfly and 100 backstroke and also swam on the winning 200 freestyle relay team, and Jessica Paul won the 1-meter diving competition for NGHS.

The only other double winner other than Rockingham’s Wilson was Southwest Guilford's William Watson in the boys 50 free and 100 butterfly at the Class 3-A Central Regional.

Other area teams joining the Northern Guilford girls in advancing to the NCHSAA state championships, which begin Wednesday, were Grimsley (4-A girls), Northern Guilford (3-A boys) and Bishop McGuinness (1-A boys).

For complete results statewide, visit nchsaa.org.