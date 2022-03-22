 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rockingham swimmers selected for Mid-State 3A All Conference honors

  • 0
rockingham-logo

WENTWORTH – More than a dozen boys and girls swimmers from Rockingham County High School recently received 2021-2022 Mid-State 3A All Conference honors and at the top of the list was Swimmer of the Year Meredith McKinney and Coach of the Year Jodi Troxler.

Boys All Conference

Rockingham

Lane Blankenship, Lawson McMichael, Jeremy Everitt, Wyatt Wilson, Dawson Benton, Gavin Goots, Wesley Blankenship and Guy Goots

Atkins

Tate Altman, Aaron Reyes, William Aguilar, Andrew Bain, Connor Danelson, Truett Mabe, Marcello Ricigliano, Kaden Panico and Will Simpson

High Point Central

Rowan Cridlebaugh

Smith

Hakim Robinson

Swimmer of the Year: Hakim Robinson, Smith

People are also reading…

Coach of the Year: Andrea Derflinger, Atkins

Girls All Conference

Rockingham

Ana Sanchez Pabon, Carole Ann Page, Brooke Parker, Meredith McKinney, Madison Pryor and Leah Duncan

Atkins

Caitlin Davis, Alex Mallison, Ava Sugg and Ashley Wang

Eastern Guilford

Kaley White

High Point Central

Emma Niebauer, Olivia Perez, Eva Doyle, Lauren Rhodes and Catherine Miller

Swimmer of the Year: Meredith McKinney, Rockingham

Coach of the Year: Jodi Troxler, Rockingham

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert