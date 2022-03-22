Rockingham swimmers selected for Mid-State 3A All Conference honors

STAFF REPORT
WENTWORTH – More than a dozen boys and girls swimmers from Rockingham County High School recently received 2021-2022 Mid-State 3A All Conference honors and at the top of the list was Swimmer of the Year Meredith McKinney and Coach of the Year Jodi Troxler.
Boys All Conference
Lane Blankenship, Lawson McMichael, Jeremy Everitt, Wyatt Wilson, Dawson Benton, Gavin Goots, Wesley Blankenship and Guy Goots
Tate Altman, Aaron Reyes, William Aguilar, Andrew Bain, Connor Danelson, Truett Mabe, Marcello Ricigliano, Kaden Panico and Will Simpson
Swimmer of the Year: Hakim Robinson, Smith
Coach of the Year: Andrea Derflinger, Atkins
Girls All Conference
Ana Sanchez Pabon, Carole Ann Page, Brooke Parker, Meredith McKinney, Madison Pryor and Leah Duncan
Atkins
Caitlin Davis, Alex Mallison, Ava Sugg and Ashley Wang
Eastern Guilford
High Point Central
Emma Niebauer, Olivia Perez, Eva Doyle, Lauren Rhodes and Catherine Miller
Swimmer of the Year: Meredith McKinney, Rockingham
Coach of the Year: Jodi Troxler, Rockingham
