Rockingham wins in final seconds on Gonzalez kick to shock Panthers

WENTWORTH — A game that took two days to play looked like it would likely be remembered more for the multiple lightning delays and blackout power loss on Friday, but it turned into a dramatic last-second comeback win on a 39-yard Juan Gonzalez field goal to give Rockingham the 16-15 victory over Morehead in the season finale which was completed on Saturday afternoon.
Moments prior, it appeared the Panthers were set to close out the win after quarterback Jadan Martin hooked up with Michael Hall on a 63-yard touchdown pass to give MHS a 15-13 lead with just 50 seconds remaining in the game.
But Rockingham got the ball back on the ensuing kick at the 40-yard line. On the following play, quarterback Luke Smith completed a pass to Ethan Smith, who advanced the ball across the 50-yard line down to the 30.
Several tense plays followed with time winding down to try to get the ball in field goal range, and it didn’t help that a Morehead assistant called a timeout that the Panthers didn’t have, which moved the ball up five more yards. Ultimately, that may have been the difference as Gonzalez’s kick cleared the cross bar with just a few feet to spare.
“It was my first time ever kicking the game-winner, so at that moment those few seconds felt like an eternity, and I didn’t want to mess up. I thank God first of all that he let me play this amazing sport, and to go out as a senior like this is just a blessing,” Gonzalez said.
On the previous night, several lightning strikes delayed the start of the game by more than an hour, and when play started, neither team could get anything going offensively for the majority of the first quarter.
Eventually, Rockingham mounted a drive that moved the Cougars near the 50-yard line. Two plays later, Smith hooked up with receiver Dylan Apple on a 27-yard strike which set up a first and goal at the 7-yard line. But Morehead’s defense held on fourth down with the ball just inches from the goal line to stall the drive.
Rockingham’s defense didn’t allow the Panthers much breathing room, forcing a three-and-out and a punt from their own end zone. The kick was pressured and ended up setting the Cougars up just outside of the red zone at the 24-yard line.
Two plays later, Ryan Covington broke through the line and scored from 15 yards out for the 7-0 lead following the Gonzalez P.A.T. with under a minute to play in the opening frame.
On the following kickoff, Mark Pettie set the Panthers up with great field position on a 49-yard return, then a big first down run by Jacob Svedek set up a first and goal. On the next play, Martin scored on a 6-yard run off tackle to cut the Cougar lead to 7-6, but the ensuing P.A.T. was blocked by Gabriel Burden. It was shaping up as a classic county battle that could possibly go down to the wire, then with 5:04 remaining in the second quarter, the stadium suddenly went completely black due to a power outage. Officials decided the game would have to be completed on Saturday due to safety concerns.
The following day the Panthers took over where the game was called the previous night, pinned deep at the 8-yard line, but Morehead mounted an 11-play scoring drive that resulted in a 33-yard field goal by Will Twilla that gave the Panthers their first lead of the game at 9-7 with just 2.4 seconds remaining in the half.
It was a scoreless affair in the third quarter, but Rockingham got a break early in the fourth courtesy of a bad snap which was scooped up by senior Colby Doss and returned 40 yards for a touchdown to put the Cougars back on top at 13-9 with 11:24 remaining in the game.
Martin’s pass to Hall followed which put Morehead on top in the final minute, then Gonzalez hit the game winner. He was mobbed in a dog pile at the spot of the kick which drew a flag, but the Panthers clock ran out on the ensuing kick to end the game.
“These are the things we talked about. It’s a county rivalry and we’ve got to send the seniors out with a win. Guys, those guts you just showed out there – that’s toughness, that’s competing, that’s loving your family and that’s being all-in. That’ what we’ve been talking about all year. This group of seniors, I’m getting ready to get choked up, they came in with me. I came in with them, so it’s been a battle for four years. If I’m in a fight, I want them on my back. Always know that this is your house and you can come here anytime you want. There is a key under the mat,” Rockingham head coach Brad Baker told his seniors after the game.
Rockingham 16, Morehead 15
Rockingham 7 0 0 9 — 16
Morehead 0 9 0 6 — 15
First Quarter
R Ryan Covington scores on a 15 yard run for a touchdown. P.A.T. Juan Gonzalez. R 7-0, :31.9
Second Quarter
M Jadan Martin runs 6 yards for a touchdown. P.A.T. blocked by Gabriel Burden, R 7-6, 9:02
M Will Twilla kicks 33 yard field goal. M 9-7, 2.4
Third Quarter
No scores
Fourth Quarter
R Colby Doss returns a fumble 40 yards for a touchdown. P.A.T. R 13-9, 11:24
M Martin throws a 63 yard touchdown pass to Michael Hall. 2-point conversion fails. M 15-13, :50
R Juan Gonzalez kicks 39 yard field goal. R 16-15, 1.4