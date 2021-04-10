Rockingham wins in final seconds on Gonzalez kick to shock Panthers

The following day the Panthers took over where the game was called the previous night, pinned deep at the 8-yard line, but Morehead mounted an 11-play scoring drive that resulted in a 33-yard field goal by Will Twilla that gave the Panthers their first lead of the game at 9-7 with just 2.4 seconds remaining in the half.

It was a scoreless affair in the third quarter, but Rockingham got a break early in the fourth courtesy of a bad snap which was scooped up by senior Colby Doss and returned 40 yards for a touchdown to put the Cougars back on top at 13-9 with 11:24 remaining in the game.

Martin’s pass to Hall followed which put Morehead on top in the final minute, then Gonzalez hit the game winner. He was mobbed in a dog pile at the spot of the kick which drew a flag, but the Panthers clock ran out on the ensuing kick to end the game.