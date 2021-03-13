Rockingham wins second-consecutive game, taking down rival Northeast Guilford

MCCLEANSVILLE – Slow and steady offensive production, in conjunction with tough defense, proved to be the deciding factors in the Cougars 27-0 shutout win over Mid-State 3A Conference rival Northeast Guilford Friday night.
It was Rockingham’s second-straight win for a team that seems to be finding their collective footing as league action really heats up in the pandemic-condensed season, where every game takes on additional significance. Eastern and Western Alamance are the conference front-runners, but the Cougars kept themselves in the post season conversation with the victory.
Up 13-0 at halftime, the Cougars left little doubt in the second half. The defense continued to dominate, and the offense put two more TD’s on the board to close out the win.
“I think it all starts with defense and our defense has played outstanding over the last two weeks. Obviously, pitching a shutout tonight was good to end the game with a zero on the other side. The defense played outstanding and the offense picked up some timely yards in big chunks and we were able to cash in a few times, so it starts with the defense, but I think that we had a total team effort,” Rockingham County head coach Brad Baker said.
The Cougars defense has experience up front as well as through the middle and defensive backs.
“Obviously, Colby Smith and Samuel Smith at linebacker have stood out, and we have some senior guys. Dylon Apple and Jake Tuttle, those guys on the back end have kind of taken ownership of the defense, and now we’ve got a group of guys that we are putting in the right place. And offensively, we’ve got an experienced group back, but it’s all about the trenches. We’ve got some experience with Colby and Caden Moore and a few guys that have a lot of experience with JV and have bought-in to what we are doing. Obviously, Luke Smith is the field general. He’s finding Apple and Tuttle and spreading the field and then we have the two-headed monster running the ball with Josh Campbell and Ryan Covington, so we don’t have just one guy. We have several guys that have contributed and that helps us and it makes it harder to prepare for us. Colby Doss has been a solid contributor and Juan Gonzalez kicking the ball has also been keys,” the coach said.
Rockingham, which has struggled in recent years in the win column, seems to be gaining confidence, and with several winnable games still on the schedule, the best may be yet to come if they continue to build on their recent success.
“The last couple of years the wins have been thin, but I’ve always told our kids that sometimes you get knocked down, but the success, the key is the people that get back up and they have done that. Those guys have taken their lumps the last couple of years and now those two to three years of experience have kind of gelled together and that’s been the difference. Good teams, the coaches lead. Great teams, the players lead—and that has been the difference because they have taken ownership of the team and they feel like they have a chance to do something and we are going to roll with it,” said Baker.
UP NEXT
Rockingham (2-1) will host Eastern Alamance (3-0) next Friday.
Northeast Guilford (0-3) will travel to Morehead (0-3).
BOX SCORE
RC 6 7 7 7 — 27
NEG 0 0 0 0 — 0