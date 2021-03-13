Rockingham wins second-consecutive game, taking down rival Northeast Guilford

MCCLEANSVILLE – Slow and steady offensive production, in conjunction with tough defense, proved to be the deciding factors in the Cougars 27-0 shutout win over Mid-State 3A Conference rival Northeast Guilford Friday night.

It was Rockingham’s second-straight win for a team that seems to be finding their collective footing as league action really heats up in the pandemic-condensed season, where every game takes on additional significance. Eastern and Western Alamance are the conference front-runners, but the Cougars kept themselves in the post season conversation with the victory.

Up 13-0 at halftime, the Cougars left little doubt in the second half. The defense continued to dominate, and the offense put two more TD’s on the board to close out the win.

“I think it all starts with defense and our defense has played outstanding over the last two weeks. Obviously, pitching a shutout tonight was good to end the game with a zero on the other side. The defense played outstanding and the offense picked up some timely yards in big chunks and we were able to cash in a few times, so it starts with the defense, but I think that we had a total team effort,” Rockingham County head coach Brad Baker said.

The Cougars defense has experience up front as well as through the middle and defensive backs.