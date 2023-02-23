WENTWORTH - Rockingham County High School is in the process of creating a Cougars Sports Hall of Fame. RCHS Athletics Directory Courtney Paschal said fans, alumni and supporters of Cougars sports are encouraged to annually nominate former athletes in all sports for each year’s class.

Paschal said a set number of inductees for each year have not been established yet, but that is something that will be determined by the number of nominees received after the initial class is set.

“As you know, I am a Rockingham graduate and after 40 years of the school being in existence, we’ve had quite a few coaches and athletes achieve a lot of success and I just thought it was time to create a Hall of Fame to honor those people,” Paschal said.

Paschal and a board of about five administrators and other community leaders with strong ties and knowledge of the history of Rockingham County High School sports will vote on each year’s class.

A date for the first class has not yet been determined, but Paschal hopes that will happen by the end of 2023 or the beginning of next year.

Citizens that want to nominate a former athlete or coach can scan the QR code or email cpaschal.rock.k12.nc.us for a form.