WENTWORTH — Rockingham continues to impress following a tight 7-2 win over North Davidson in the second round of the 2023 3A NCHSAA state playoffs Friday.

Some of the highlights include a 3 for 4 outting by Payden Reynolds, a 2 for 4 by Presley Rothe which included three RBIs. In addition Macey Hardy had a solid night with 2 for 2 and Chloe Hershan with a hit as well.

Rockingham 14,

North Davidson 3Steady offensive scoring by Rockingham and strong defense led to an impressive 14-3 victory over North Iredell in the first round of the 2023 3A NCHSAA state playoffs Tuesday night.

The Cougars came out swinging, literally, as they went ahead by a 4-0 margin in the bottom of the first inning and plated two more runs in the second for the 6-0 advantage. The Raiders finally got something going with a pair of scores in the top of the third to cut the lead to 6-2, but Rockingham kept up the pressure as they closed out the frame with a 9-2 advantage.

North Iredell managed one more score in the fourth, but the Cougars put the game away with a big fifth inning, plating five runs ending the game on the slaughter rule.

Rockingham had 14 hits on the night.

Leading offensively for the Cougars were:

Presley Rothe — 3 for 4 including a double and RBI

Hadlee Russell — 1 for 2 with a home run and three RBIs

Kaylie Pegram — 3 for 4 with an RBI

Lily Strittmatter — 1 for 2, one RBI and scored a run

Macey Hardy — 2 for 3, including a double, three RBIs and scored one run

Chloe Hershman — 2 for 3, one RBI and scored a pair of runs

Ava Grace Pruitt — 2 for 2, including a double, and scored three runs

Pruitt also was solid in the field. She pitched four innings and faced 22 batters, walking just three and giving up four hits while striking out two.

Kynlie Moss, Barrett Williams, Martha Parlier and Dilynn Norris accounted for the four hits for the Raiders offensively.

North Iredell (13-9) entered the game after winning two straight, including the Western Foothills 3A Conference tournament championship game in a 7-6 victory over West Iredell on May 4.

The win for red-hot Rockingham was their seventh consecutive after bringing home both the Mid-State 3A Conference regular season and league tournament titles prior to the start of the state playoffs.

Up next

No. 7 seed Rockingham (20-5) hosts No. 10 North Davidson (15-5) in the second round of the 2023 3A NCHSAA state playoffs Friday night.

BOX SCORE

N 0 0 2 1 0 X X — 3 4 3

R 4 2 3 5 X X X — 14 14 3