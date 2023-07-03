Southern Guilford named Rodney Boykin, Western Guilford’s offensive coordinator, as its football coach a month after announcing Darius Robinson as its coach on May 15.

“I think it was heaven-sent,” Boykin said. “This is actually my first head coaching position, and that has always been a goal of mine to be a head coach, mentor young men and the good Lord put me in a good spot. This is a really good spot and I don’t know why he (Robinson) left because this is very delightful for me.”

An information request sent to Guilford County Schools seeking further information about Robinson’s departure hasn’t gotten a response. Boykin said that he had an interview for his new position on June 12 and accepted the position on June 15.

Boykin has coaching experience at the high school, college and professional levels dating to 1998. In 2022 Boykin, a Durham native, served as offensive coordinator and assistant head coach under Coach Anthony Timmons at Western, where the Hornets finished 0-7 in the Metro 4A Conference and 0-10 overall.

In 2021, Boykin had the same position at Spring Lake Overhills for a Jaguars team that went 3-6 and 3-4 in conference play.

From 2017 to the spring of 2021, he was the special teams coordinator at Rockingham County under Brad Baker. In four seasons, the Cougars went a combined 17-25 and made the playoffs the first year in 2017.

Boykin also has coached at Eastern Guilford and Smith.

Boykin’s college experience includes seven years at Concordia (2008-2010) and Doane (2011-2014).

Southern Guilford finished 6-5 in 2022 and went 24-38 over the past six seasons under former coach Jason “Bear” Bradley.

Boykin says that steps toward being successful include being community-based and being transparent with parents and players, with integrity, being fair and doing things the right way being important principles for him. The coach emphasized mentoring the next generation for the next stages in life.

Boykin said his offense will be a multiple spread featuring one or two tight ends. Defensively, the Storm will be a mixture of 4-4 and 4-3 alignments.

“Coach Robinson brings with him a record of solid achievement both on and off the field,” said Southern athletics director Jeff Carter at the time of the announcement. “He looks to continue to build upon the past successes of the Storm football program and has high expectations for our athletes academically. Coach Robinson supports a well-rounded approach to discipline to ensure expectations are met both on and off the field.”

Boykin will be a weight training teacher in the physical education department at Southern.

He played in college at Edinboro University and Wayne State, before playing professionally for teams that included the Greensboro Prowlers.