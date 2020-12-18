Ross and Rams are working to adapt to mandatory mask wearing for upcoming season

“Before they come into the gym every day, we have to take their temperature and take note to make sure they are under the required temperature – and so far, we have been lucky that no one has come in with that temperature, but they do have to wear masks at all times, except when they take it off to drink water. Outside of that – coaches and players have to wear a mask. It is difficult talking through the mask, but what I stress to them is that you are going to have to wear it in the game, so you might as well take these next three weeks why we’re preparing for our first game to get used to it. The school has ordered us some nice game-masks which I think will allow them to breath easier, but it has been a difficult process. But the kids are willing to do whatever it takes to make sure that we play. They would wear a medical suit if they had to as long as they can play,” said Ross.