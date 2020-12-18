Ross and Rams are working to adapt to mandatory mask wearing for upcoming season

REIDSVILLE - Many people are looking at the pending 2021 basketball season as an experiment as to what the future is going to look like with athletes competing in sports wearing masks as society continues to cope with the ongoing pandemic crisis.
Earlier this month, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association mandated that players, coaches, officials and attendees must wear masks during games due to safety concerns to help prevent further spread of the virus. Teams, state-wide, began practice at the beginning of December and continue to adapt competing while wearing masks.
Reidsville head basketball coach Jason Ross said wearing the masks while playing a sport that requires intense cardio vascular effort for extended periods of time presents a number of challenges, including inhibited breathing - in addition to causing breakdowns in communication between players and coaches.
But he said his program is taking every necessary precaution to make sure everyone is as safe as they can be on the court.
“Before they come into the gym every day, we have to take their temperature and take note to make sure they are under the required temperature – and so far, we have been lucky that no one has come in with that temperature, but they do have to wear masks at all times, except when they take it off to drink water. Outside of that – coaches and players have to wear a mask. It is difficult talking through the mask, but what I stress to them is that you are going to have to wear it in the game, so you might as well take these next three weeks why we’re preparing for our first game to get used to it. The school has ordered us some nice game-masks which I think will allow them to breath easier, but it has been a difficult process. But the kids are willing to do whatever it takes to make sure that we play. They would wear a medical suit if they had to as long as they can play,” said Ross.
An uncertain environment on deck for the beginning of the 2021 sports season
Even though the Rams, as well as the rest of the state are scheduled to tip off in the first week of January, Ross knows there is a possibility contests could possibly be postponed due to alarming COVID-19 numbers over the course of the last month.
Five Rockingham County citizens have died from the COVID-19 virus since Dec. 11, and the infection rate had risen to 10.7% as of last Tuesday. In addition, the counties current percent-positive rate is more than twice what epidemiologists consider safe for a community.
On Dec. 15, Rockingham County tallied 3,739 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, up 173 infected since Dec. 11 when the ill numbered 3,566.
Since Dec. 4, 531 people have been newly diagnosed with the highly contagious coronavirus, a 16.5% spike in infections.
Rockingham County now counts 45 victims of the virus and the state-counted 441, 365 COVID-19 infections since the start of the global health crisis. The state death toll stood at 5,855 on Tuesday.
Continuing to adapt
Those sobering numbers paint a potential bleak picture for not only the future of sports at the beginning of the New Year, but society in general, but Ross said he and his players are cautiously optimistic because they are taking NCHSAA mandated safety regulations seriously.
“We are prepared to play our first game on Jan. 5, but with the rising numbers, you never know what is going to happen based on what the powers that be have to say, but I’ve stressed to our players as a team that we have to do everything we can. I tell them to wash their hands and wear their masks. Because we are a group and we are around each other every day, I feel alright with that situation, but I have told them that over the Christmas holidays, they have to be very cautious about who they interact with because what we don’t need is for them to come in contact with someone who has tested positive which could impact the team at risk if they get around us. So we are trying to be as cautious as we can, and thankfully, my guys are buying into it because they really want to play and they want to make sure that if anything does happen, it’s not because of us,” Ross said.
Susie C. Spear contributed to this report.
2021 Reidsville Rams Basketball Schedule
Jan. 5 at Shining Light Academy
Jan. 8 at Graham
Jan. 12 Dudley
Jan. 15 Bartlett Yancey
Jan. 19 at Durham School of the Arts
Jan. 22 Carrboro
Jan. 29 Graham
Feb. 2 Granville Central, 7 p.m.
Feb. 5 at Bartlett Yancey
Feb. 8 Bethany Community School
Feb. 9 Durham School of the Arts
Feb. 12 at Cummings
Feb. 16 Cummings
Feb. 19 at Carrboro
All games at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
