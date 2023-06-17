HIGH POINT — Sady Moody’s sister, Alaina, came up to her one day, asking her twin who hadn’t committed to a sport about track and field.

Then, Moody viewed track as a running sport, and she hated running. She settled on the discus, and this spring made history at Southwest Guilford history as a back-to-back NCHSAA 4A discus champion.

Southwest track has had 26 individual girls state champions, but none were discus throwers prior to Moody’s wins, each coming on the final throw.

“It’s not like she is 6-2,” Southwest girls track coach Charlie Brown said of the 5-foot, 4-inch Moody. “She is not some humongous athlete. She is actually sort of small for a shot and disc thrower. She’s not huge. Most of the time you see a shot and disc thrower, you’re thinking some really tall, hugely strong girl; she just looks like a regular girl walking down the street.”

Beginning in seventh grade, Moody said her strength prompted coaches to recommend the switch from running to throwing. Her techniques weren't as sharp as those who had been in the sport longer.

When she was younger, Moody had tried gymnastics and Taekwondo, but neither stuck. She enjoys track because of the individual self-improvement that the sport entails, although she said the biggest battles occur when results hit plateaus in an effort to produce better numbers. Soft-spoken, Moody balances the individual and team aspects of the sport by rooting for teammates when she isn't throwing, even if her fellow throwers are practicing.

Brown, who has coached for the Greensboro Pacesetters track club since 1979, said that throwing the discus is like a dance, with Moody’s speed and footwork making up for not being as large physically as the typical thrower. The summer before eighth grade, she began working with Rodney Stewart, a volunteer assistant at Ragsdale who was a four-time Atlantic Coast Conference shot put champion at Duke. Moody also credits her cousin Kaitlin McGoogan, a three-time all-American at Ragsdale who is a current Elon University thrower.

“How I start, I squat down a little bit, not try to be too tall or too low,” Moody said. “And then I take the disc, I wind it back and I keep it like that the entire time, so I can whip it in the end. My first spin, I have to lean over, so I can get a wide sweep, so I can go into the center a little bit faster and then when I place my left foot down, I turn my right foot really hard so I can get more push out of it.

“I look up in the end so it can get height and then I have to twist my wrist a little bit, not too much or else it’s going to fall all the way down, but just enough so it can be leveled all the way through and then I finally release it.”

A dedicated athlete, Moody’s strict daily schedule begins at 6 a.m. and ends with a goal of eight hours of sleep. Morning workouts include squats, deadlifts, Romanian deadlifts, and clean and jerks to increase push on her throws. Dieting-wise, the graduated senior only drinks water and avoids pork and dairy products.

When not maintaining her straight-A average in the classroom, Moody spends her spare time watching film of herself and coaching videos while also studying high-level throwers like Valarie Allman of Stanford and Sandra Perkovic of Croatia.

During her track career, Moody won the 2022 NCHSAA 4A discus throw state championship at 129 feet, 10 inches, and the 2023 4A title at 137-3. Her personal-best throw of 141-8 in March 2022 at Western Guilford broke the school record set in 1988.

On Saturday, Moody will compete at North Carolina A&T in the Adidas Outdoor Nationals for the second year in a row

“I would say to try to see what you’re like, what you like and what you’re willing to put in to do better because I’ve seen girls that are smaller than me throw around the same distance,” Moody said. “But I would say that you can put in the work no matter who you are or how you may look. You can still do good if you put in the work.”