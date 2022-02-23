Salisbury takes out Reidsville in opening round of the state tournament

Despite a fourth quarter Rams scoring surge, Salisbury’s third quarter run proved to be enough to hold off Reidsville by a 64-58 margin in the 2A NCHSAA first round Tuesday night.
A 3-point basket by Jimmarion Blair, along with a pair of baskets by Landon Denny in addition to scores by Cam Peoples and Eric Neal, helped keep the Rams close. Meanwhile three baskets by Mike Geter and a combined trio of 3-pointers had Salisbury up 19-13 at the end of the first quarter.
RHS inched closer with a Peoples 3-pointer in addition to a pair of buckets by Amari Baggett allowed the Rams cut it to a one-possession game, down 29-26 to close out the half.
A pair of 3-pointers by Salisbury guard Cam Stout allowed the Hornets to stay out front with a 43-37 advantage at the end of the third period.
Even though the Rams used full court press to close the gap down a one possession game with under a minute to go in the game, they just couldn’t get over the hump.
“Going into the third quarter, we had a scoring drought coming out of the locker room and I think they scored the first 9 points which kind of put us behind the eight-ball as far as momentum. We had to expend a lot of energy to help us get back in the game and once we got back in it, we needed everything to go our way but it just didn’t happen,” said Jason Ross.
For six RHS seniors, it was there last high school basketball game. Seniors include Keshod Allen, Peoples, Blair, Mekkhi Lee, Neal and Austin Petty.
“We let our seniors know that we love them. We are there for them and appreciate all of their effort over the years. Five out of our six seniors have been with us since they were freshmen and they have accomplished a lot of things. I told them we have been in a lot of wars over the years. We’ve come out on top in a lot of those games and fell short in the others, but we are excited to see what the future holds for them going forward,” the coach said.
Baggett led the Rams with 14, Peoples added 13, Al Lee had 9 and Blair chipped in 8 including a pair of 3-point baskets.
Stout had a game-high 23 including five 3-point baskets. Juke Harris had 16 and Geter added 14.
UP NEXT: Salisbury (19-4) will travel to take on Trinity (20-4) in the second round of the NCHSAA tournament Thursday at 7 p.m.
BOX SCORE
S 19 10 14 21 64
R 13 13 11 21 58