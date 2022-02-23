Salisbury takes out Reidsville in opening round of the state tournament

“We let our seniors know that we love them. We are there for them and appreciate all of their effort over the years. Five out of our six seniors have been with us since they were freshmen and they have accomplished a lot of things. I told them we have been in a lot of wars over the years. We’ve come out on top in a lot of those games and fell short in the others, but we are excited to see what the future holds for them going forward,” the coach said.