Sam Hartman, Blake Whiteheart will not return for final season at Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM — Quarterback Sam Hartman and tight end Blake Whiteheart have decided to make this their final season at Wake Forest.

Both had another season of eligibility, but after five seasons with the Demon Deacons they’ll play their final home games on Saturday against Syracuse at Truist Field.

“It’s one last time for me at Truist, and you’d love to end on a high note,” Hartman said, “and end my legacy and this team’s legacy with a win. But frankly, we just want to get in the win column.”

Hartman is one of the top quarterbacks to ever play for the Demon Deacons, highlighted by last season’s Atlantic Division title along with an 11-3 record. He’s passed for 100 career touchdowns and more than 12,000 yards. If he throws for eight more touchdowns in the Demon Deacons’ final three games, he’ll be the ACC’s all-time leader.

Coach Dave Clawson said Hartman has been through a lot since arriving in 2018.

“I just think after the 2020 season, he embraced all the leadership aspects of being a quarterback,” Clawson said. “He didn’t just give it clichés; he really truly became the leader and the heart and soul of our football team. And instead of saying, ’What can the receivers do for me?’ it’s how can I invest in them. And I just think the way that he’s invested in all his teammates. He has genuine care and concern for his teammates, and he’s become one of the best leaders I’ve ever coached.”

Whiteheart, a Mount Tabor graduate, had his breakout season and, like Hartman, is a redshirt junior.

“It’s definitely a weird feeling,” Whiteheart said of this being his final home game. “It definitely flew by. Because for the last three or four years I was selling out for the seniors ahead of me, but being that old guy in the room now it feels weird. I don’t think I’ll think about it until after the game on Saturday… All good things must end.”

Hartman and Whiteheart have been two of the many players who changed the culture of the program. The Demon Deacons are 6-4 and are going to a bowl game for the seventh straight season.

“For us seniors, we want to leave a good legacy here and be proud of what we’ve accomplished,” Whiteheart said. “We have a chance to do that so for us it’s important to finish strong.”

There will be 22 seniors honored at Saturday night’s game, but several of them could decide to come back in 2023.

“The best moments are the friendships,” Whiteheart said. “Before, it was about winning games and I love what I do…. I’m so grateful to have this opportunity and that’s what I’ve loved the most.”

Slow starts have been an issue

There’s been a common theme during the Demon Deacons’ three-game losing streak and it has to do with falling behind early.

That cropped up again last week, falling behind 14-0 to North Carolina.

Clawson said they haven’t changed anything from last season in their preparation, but the slow starts have been an issue.

“I think sometimes when you have as many veteran players returning, and you had a good year the year before, there’s a little bit of a template of ‘Hey, it’s not broken, why mess with it?’” Clawson said. “And now, nine games into the season in these really big games we’ve gotten off to slow starts.”

Virginia tragedy hits hard

Before Clawson’s news conference on Tuesday afternoon, he offered condolences to Virginia and its football program after three of its players were shot and killed by a former walk-on. Hartman also offered his condolences before answering questions on Tuesday.

Kobie Turner, a graduate transfer from Richmond, said the Demon Deacons’ mood on Monday and Tuesday morning was somber.

“Our moods have been down because it’s such a tragedy and we feel for U.Va. and that team,” Turner said. “Three lives were taken and it was a huge impact on that community and the families affected by it. It’s just senseless, but Coach Clawson came in and addressed it with us.”

Getting back to the field

The Demon Deacons come into Saturday’s game on a three-game losing streak, with losses to Louisville, N.C. State and North Carolina.

Turner, who will be one of the 22 seniors honored before the game, has been at Wake Forest for just one season but said he has loved everything about it.

“I think people are starting to realize the urgency of the season because we only have two of these (games) left,” Turner said. “We have two left and the focus and attention we had in practice has been good. So there’s definitely a sense of urgency.”

Injury updates

Safety Malik Mustapha has been ruled out for the rest of the regular season after missing the North Carolina game. Clawson said he hopes Mustapha can return for the Demon Deacons’ bowl game.

With Mustpaha out, Clawson said linebacker Jaylen Hudson and safety Caelen Carson’s status are in doubt for Saturday’s game.

“Caelen has just been dealing with a hamstring,” Clawson said.

Short punts….

In the latest graduation success rate released by the NCAA, the Wake Forest football team had a 93% graduation rate. As a school, Wake Forest had a 96% graduation rate combined by all of its athletics programs….

Quarterback Sam Hartman is one of 20 semifinalists for the Davey O’Brien Award. He’s one of nine quarterbacks who is a semifinalist two years in a row….

Wake Forest’s final game of the regular-season on Nov. 26 at Duke will be at 3:30 p.m. and air on either ESPN2 or the ACC Network….

According to the latest CBSSportsline.com bowl projections, Wake Forest is slotted to play Utah in the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 28 in San Diego.