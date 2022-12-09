Scouting the NCHSAA Class 2-A football championship

REIDSVILLE (14-1) vs. EAST DUPLIN (14-1)
11 a.m. Saturday
Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill
TV: WMYV-48
Radio: WSJS 600-AM, 93.7-FM, 101.5-FM, 103.1-FM and 104.9-FM; WCOG 1320-AM, 105.3-FM.
Streaming: RockinghamUpdateSports.com and TobaccoRoadSportsRadio.com
Tickets: $15 (plus service charge) online at gofan.com
How they got here
Reidsville (first in Mid-State 2-A): Madison, 76-14; Providence Grove, 51-25; Chase, 30-0; Maiden, 35-7; Lawndale Burns, 32-14.
East Duplin (first in East Central 2-A): North Pitt, 71-16; Warsaw Kenan, 31-17; Clinton, 28-27; Whiteville, 49-6; Wallace-Rose Hill, 28-26.
People are also reading…
By the numbers
Reidsville: 41.3 points per game, 10.5 ppg against; 150.5 ypg rushing and 191.1 ypg passing.
East Duplin: 44.9 points per game, 15.5 ppg against; 295.0 ypg rushing and 79.7 ypg passing.
Players to watch
REIDSVILLE
Offense
No. 14 QB Al Lee: 138-of-215 passing, 2,166 yards, 29 TDs, 7 INTs, 198 yards rushing, 5 TDs.
No. 6 RB Jeremiah Redd: 114 carries, 722 yards, 9TDs.
No. 3 RB Trey Poteat: 61 carries, 574 yards, 5 TDs.
No. 1 ATH Que'shyne Flippen: 52 catches, 878 yards, 11 TDs, 4 INTs, 3 pick-sixes, 2 punt-return TDs, fumble recovery.
No. 15 WR/DB Dionte Neal: 47 catches, 708 yards, 9 TDs, 2 rushing TDs, state-leading 12 INTs, 3 pick-sixes, 10 pass break-ups.
Defense
No. 18 DE Kendre Harrison: 81 tackles, 21 TFLs, 9 sacks, 16 hurries.
No. 51 DL/OL Nycer Kelly: 89 tackles, 21 TFLs, 6 sacks.
No. 5 LB/RB Paul Widerman: 132 tackles, 14 TFLs, 5 sacks, INT, fumble recovery, 47 carries, 358 yards, 7 TDs, 2 receiving TDs.
No. 11 LB Aidan Mansfield: 127 tackles, 4 INTs, 1½ sacks, 2 fumble recoveries.
No. 2 S/WR Jaden "J.D." McCain: 85 tackles, 4 INTs, 3 fumble recoveries, 2 sacks, 10 catches, 307 yards, 4 TDs.
EAST DUPLIN
Offense
No. 4 QB/P Zack Brown: 54-of-92 passing, 1,161 yards, 18 TDs, 5 INTs, 188 yards rushing, 5 TDs, 32.5 yards per punt.
No. 3 RB/DE Avery Gaby: 220 carries, 2,004 yards, 40 TDs, 3 receiving TDs, 3 sacks.
No. 1 RB/DB Nizaya Hall: 96 carries, 901 yards, 12 TDs, 5 INTs.
No. 20 RB/LB Kade Kennedy: 45 carries, 505 yards, 5 TDs, 139 tackles, 14 TFLs, 2½ sacks.
No. 9 WR Jesse Clinesmith: 13 catches, 256 yards, 4 TDs.
Defense
No. 53 DT/G Rodrigo Sanchez: 94 tackles, 12 TFLs, 2 sacks.
No. 11 LB/S Brecken Bowles: 114 tackles, 12 TFLs, 2 fumble recoveries, sack.
No. 12 LB Jackson Gause: 125 tackles, 7 TFLs, INT, 5 forced fumbles.
No. 15 S Elam Moore: 95 tackles, 8 TFLs, 2 INTs, sack.
No. 1 S Daunte Hall: 94 tackles, 7 INTs.
Prediction
Joe Sirera: Reidsville, 30-13
Jim Sands, RockinghamNow: Reidsville 28-7
Joe Dexter, RockinghamUpdateSports.com: Reidsville 35-6