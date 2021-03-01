Second half surge propels Farmville Central past Rams to earn trip to Final Four

“It’s been remarkable what our coaching staff has been able to do with the kids over the last couple of years. To be able to go to two-consecutive Elite Eight’s and win 38 games and only lose five. We are very excited about that. It’s been hard work both on and off the court to get these guys where they have gotten to. It wasn’t meant to be with Farmville, but this senior class has left a foundation and made a mark on the program where our younger players see what it takes when you get to an Elite Eight game and the type of team you have to face to get over that hurdle. We have a lot of work to do this spring, this summer and this fall to get ready for next year, but we are ready for the challenge,” Ross said.