Second half surge propels Farmville Central past Rams to earn trip to Final Four

As a unit, Farmville Central proved to be too long and too strong with arguably the best starting five in the state. That remains to be seen, but eventually, the Jaguars broke open a close game in the second half to roll to an impressive 83-55 win over Reidsville in the third round of the 2A NCHSAA state playoffs Saturday night. For the Rams, who had only lost one game in the regular season, the loss was a tough pill to swallow.
“Obviously our locker room was a little emotional. I told my guys to keep their heads up because they had a great season. We’ve been through a lot as a family, as a team, and there was nothing to be ashamed of. They just played a better basketball team and we were not able to overcome that,” Rams head coach Jason Ross said.
The Jaguars flexed their collective muscles early, limiting the Rams offensive looks, but couldn’t quite pull away as they closed out the opening frame with a three-possession 19-12 advantage at the at the end of the first quarter.
The tide really started to shift in Farmville Central’s favor in the second period however, as their full-court pressure defense forced several turnovers which resulted in points on the other end of the floor as the lead grew to 14 points.
Reidsville entered the third quarter with a sense of urgency, and a jumper by senior guard Breon Pass coming out of the gate not only energized his team, but also the fans eager for a rally. But every time the Rams threatened, the Jaguars answered – and answered with authority.
Leontae Moye, Farmville’s 6-7 center, made a series of statements with back-to-back two-hand jams which really took the air out of the building and dictated the direction the game was heading.
Those rim-rocking dunks sparked another FCHS run as the lead grew to 29 points to end the third quarter up 63-34.
The Jaguars, who concentrated heavily on Pass, the Rams leading scorer, limited his looks.
Despite the pressure, Pass had a great final performance on his home floor, but the Rams as an offensive unit, didn’t have much success scoring due to Farmville Centrals relentless press. By the midway point of the fourth quarter, the Jags worked to burn some clock and eventually pulled their starting five as they locked down the win.
Ross pulled Pass in the final minute to give fans a chance to bid one of Reidsville’s favorite sons a final farewell. He received a standing ovation.
“I’ve been around Breon his entire high school career. He is an outstanding young man off the basketball court more importantly. He has good grades and does everything the right way. He’s very respectful and has meant a lot to our program over the last four years. We are truly going to miss him, but we have some guys that Breon has been mentoring on and off of the court and we are excited for both him and the future of Reidsville basketball,” Ross said.
Pass closed out his senior finale with 27 points, which included four 3-point baskets, but unfortunately he was the only Rams player to score more than 5 on the night.
You can’t help but credit the Jaguars defense on limiting the Rams options though. Their size, length and speed certainly took its toll.
Pass, who recently set the Rockingham County scoring record, closed out his high school career with 2,182 points, is tied at No. 23 all-time with Craig Dawson of Kinston in state history.
This was the Reidsville’s second-consecutive Elite Eight appearance. RHS closed out the 2020-2021 season with a 12-2 record after clinching the Mid-State 2A regular season title, the programs fourth-consecutive.
“It’s been remarkable what our coaching staff has been able to do with the kids over the last couple of years. To be able to go to two-consecutive Elite Eight’s and win 38 games and only lose five. We are very excited about that. It’s been hard work both on and off the court to get these guys where they have gotten to. It wasn’t meant to be with Farmville, but this senior class has left a foundation and made a mark on the program where our younger players see what it takes when you get to an Elite Eight game and the type of team you have to face to get over that hurdle. We have a lot of work to do this spring, this summer and this fall to get ready for next year, but we are ready for the challenge,” Ross said.
BOX SCORE
FC 12 17 27 20 83
RHS 19 10 12 21 55
Reidsville’s 2021 Post Season Run
Feb. 23
Reidsville 68, Red Springs 50
Feb. 25
Reidsville 60, Kinston 57
Feb. 27
Farmville Central 83, Reidsville 55
Farmville Central’s 2021 Post Season Run
Feb. 23
Farmville Central 87, Hertford County 59
Feb. 25
Farmville Central 99, South Granville 81
Feb. 27
Farmville Central 83, Reidsville 55