Semaj Turner, Reagan High School defensive lineman, says he'll play for Duke

Semaj Turner’s college football career will unfold in Durham.

Turner announced Monday night at his high school, Reagan, that he will attend Duke, where Mike Elko is in his first season as head coach. Turner narrowed his final choices to Duke and Virginia.

“These two schools have done a great job caring about me as a person,” Turner said. “It was a tough decision, but it came down to ‘where do I really want to be?’ and ‘what is best for me?’”

Turner, a soft-spoken but strong and quick pass-rushing defensive end, is rated as the state’s 18th-best prospect by Rivals.com.

“He’s a special young man,” head coach Josh McGee said, “and Duke has just hit the jackpot with Semaj Turner.”

About Semaj Turner

Height: 6 feet 3

Weight: 230 pounds

Key numbers: Eighty-three tackles, including 26 for losses, during the 2021 season. ... Seventeen sacks. ... Team finished 7-4 record and reached the Class 4-A playoffs.

Superlatives: Defensive player of the year, Central Piedmont 4-A Conference; first-team Journal All-Area.

What they are saying

“In the recruiting process, there’s a bunch of emotions in it. Not every coach and every program is authentic toward you. Duke has done a very good job about caring about me and my physical and mental health aside from just sports. Being able to talk to them about anything at anytime, being transparent with Coach Bower (Harland Bower, defensive ends coach). And then Coach Elko; that meant a lot to me. When I went on my official visit, spending time with them on the speed boat, and spending time with their players like Vincent Anthony Jr. That’s my guy. Being able to talk about sports and life and just family, just everything.” – Turner on what made Duke the winner.

“Both of them are great academic schools. Virginia has a great business program, and I want to be a business major. I feel like Duke has good opportunities for business as well. ... Getting a Duke degree: You bring that up, you can do anything with that.” – Turner on the academic choice.

“Aside from football, one of my dreams has been to own a sports facility. CP3 (Chris Paul) has done a huge thing in the community with that for us. I want to do something like that for football. So that’s been a dream of mine saw outside of football. And so you know, that I’m a student-athlete: Student before the athlete. You can’t do any of that without a good degree from a good college. Twenty years from now, I see myself being successful in that area. But I feel like God’s going to lead me in the right direction, wherever I go, whatever I choose to do.” – Turner on post-football ambitions.

“They’re going to get a top-notch young man. And he’s going to be set for life. He does great in the classroom. He cleans up the school. Everything about him is everything you dream of as a coach. I’ve coached some really talented kids, but he is the total package. Unless somebody really, really special comes along, he’ll be the greatest I’ve ever coached.” – Jason Smith, Reagan defensive line coach.

“I play against him every day. I’ve played against him for three years now. What makes him such a good player is he’s a technician. He tries to be perfect every time he does a rush. He gives all of his effort every time. He’s a hawk for the ball. He’s very physical, one of the most physical guys I’ve ever played against. And I’ve gone all over, played against people all across the country. Someone asks me who the best player is, I go back to Semaj Turner because he’s just that perfectionist, always wants the ball, does not scare away from physicality. He just has a lot of heart.” – Reagan offensive lineman Sam Pendleton, who committed in April to attend Notre Dame.

“It’s the tenacity. It’s the relentless effort that he plays with. He has a motor that’s unlike any others. He has a mindset that he is the best player on the field. When you take the field and you compete in a physical game, and you have the attributes to physically manhandle someone but then you also have the mindset and you combine those together, it’s a dangerous deal. He’s extremely dominant.” – Reagan coach Josh McGee.

“If you can put the ideal defensive end in a pot and you mix it all up, you’re going to come out with that guy. It’s the fast twitch, the quickness, the strength. He’s pound-for-pound probably our strongest guy that we have. And it’s just great technique. He works on his craft. He tries to perfect what he does. That’s why he is a great player.” – McGee.

More on recruiting in the Triad

Reagan’s Pendleton, a rising senior rated No. 5 by Rivals.com, announced in April that he would play at Notre Dame.

Grimsley defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett is rated No. 1 in the class, the only other Triad player among the top 20, and has not announced a college decision.

Among Rivals.com’s other top 40 North Carolina recruits from the Triad and their college choices:

No. 21 Vance Bolyard, tight end, Northern Guilford, Duke.

No. 30 Jayvontay Conner, tight end, East Forsyth, Central Florida.

No. 31 Que’Sean Brown, wide receiver, East Forsyth, Duke.