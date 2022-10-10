 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Seven area football players named to N.C. Shrine Bowl roster

  • 0
HS Football

Grimsley defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett has been selected to represent North Carolina in the annual Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas all-star football game Dec. 17 in Spartanburg, S.C.

 WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD

Seven area football players have been named to the North Carolina roster for the annual Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas.

East Forsyth and Reagan led the way with two representatives each, while Davie County, Grimsley and Reynolds also saw players chosen. Here are the selections (listed alphabetically):

 WR Que'sean Brown, East Forsyth.

 DT Jamaal Jarrett, Grimsley.

 DB Tashawn Jeter, Reynolds.

 OL Sam Pendleton, Reagan.

 QB Jaylen Raynor, East Forsyth.

 DE Semaj Turner, Reagan.

People are also reading…

 P/K Palmer Williams, Davie County.

East Forsyth head coach Todd Willert will serve as offensive coordinator for the North Carolina team.

The annual Shrine Bowl, matching the top seniors from North Carolina and South Carolina, will be played Dec. 17 at Spartanburg High School's Vikings Stadium.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man files police report after Rams’ Bobby Wagner tackled him on 49ers’ field

Man files police report after Rams’ Bobby Wagner tackled him on 49ers’ field

LOS ANGELES — Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner said he was just trying to help when he tackled a man who ran onto the field with a smoke bomb during a “Monday Night Football” game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. The next day, the man filed a report with the Santa Clara Police Department, which has an active investigation, the Associated Press confirmed Wednesday. “It is what it ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert