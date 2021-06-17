 Skip to main content
Several county grapplers qualify for the 2021 NCHSAA individual wrestling state tournament
Several county grapplers qualify for the 2021 NCHSAA individual wrestling state tournament

reidsville-wrestling-photo

The Reidsville Senior High School wrestling team celebrates after bringing home the programs second-consecutive 2A Mid-East Regional title last week.

 COURTESY REIDSVILLE ATHLETICS

CHAPEL HILL – More than a dozen student-athletes from the Rockingham County school system made the cut for the 2A 2021 NCHSAA individual wrestling state tournament, eight from Reidsville and six from Morehead.

The Reidsville Senior High School wrestling team brought home the programs second-consecutive 2A Mid-East Regional title last week. It was the second year in a row for a program that won both the Mid-State 2A Conference Championship and Regionals for their section. The Rams won with a team score of 183 over second place Trinity who totaled 167. Morehead finished in fourth place with a score of 96.5 out of a field of 23 teams.

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association completed the 2021 Individual Wrestling Regional Championships Wednesday. The top four finishers from the Regionals advance to the Individual State Tournament.

The NCHSAA will hold the Individual State Tournaments on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at three high school sites. The 1A and 4A Tournaments will be at Glenn High School in Kernersville. The 2A Tournament will be conducted at Wheatmore High School in Trinity. The 3A Tournament will be held at Eastern Guilford High School in Gibsonville.

To view complete regional brackets state-wide visit TrackWrestling.com and searching the tournament page for “NCHSAA.”

Local Individual 2A State Wrestling Tournament Qualifiers

2A Mideast

106: 1st - Rayshun (RJ) James of Reidsville; 2nd - Spencer May of Trinity; 3rd - Jared Thomas of Morehead; 4th - Jaylan Scotton of Jordan-Matthews

113: 1st - William (Seth) Redd of Reidsville; 2nd - Luis Garcia of Randleman; 3rd - Chris Grubb of Trinity; 4th - John Courson of Oak Grove

120: 1st - Jasper Williamson of Reidsville; 2nd - Connor Wishon of Ledford; 3rd - Trey Swaney of Wheatmore; 4th - Jonathan Watson of Eastern Randolph

126: 1st - Elijah Boyd of Reidsville; 2nd - Aaron Ortega Perez of Trinity; 3rd - Cameron Hinson of Wheatmore; 4th - Carlos Vasquez of Thomasville

132: 1st - Landon MacFarland of Oak Grove; 2nd - Seth Miller of Wheatmore; 3rd - Landon Cartrette of Ledford; 4th - Allen Cohen of Morehead

138: 1st - David Makupson of Trinity; 2nd - Ayden White of Morehead; 3rd - Eriberto Torres of Thomasville; 4th - John Gilmartin of Randleman

145: 1st - Kevin Bell of South Granville; 2nd - Cole Prichard of Morehead; 3rd - Tyler Yokeley of Oak Grove; 4th - Zachary Wall of Anson

152: 1st - Alex Minish of Trinity; 2nd - Julius Miller of Reidsville; 3rd - Mekhi Hairston of Morehead; 4th - Martin Tucker of East Davidson

195: 1st - Ayden Prevatte of Trinity; 2nd - Jason Jelic of Carrboro; 3rd - Nicholas Harris of J.F. Webb; 4th - David Diaz, Jr of Reidsville

220: 1st - Keyan Floyd of Reidsville; 2nd - Zane Williams of Oak Grove; 3rd - Xavier Roberts of Morehead; 4th - Christopher Buckman of Ledford

285: 1st - Ki Rankin of Reidsville; 2nd - Johnny Peake of Atkins; 3rd - Cory Cranford of Ledford; 4th - Devon Thompson of Bartlett Yancey

