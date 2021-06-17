Several county grapplers qualify for the 2021 NCHSAA individual wrestling state tournament

CHAPEL HILL – More than a dozen student-athletes from the Rockingham County school system made the cut for the 2A 2021 NCHSAA individual wrestling state tournament, eight from Reidsville and six from Morehead.

The Reidsville Senior High School wrestling team brought home the programs second-consecutive 2A Mid-East Regional title last week. It was the second year in a row for a program that won both the Mid-State 2A Conference Championship and Regionals for their section. The Rams won with a team score of 183 over second place Trinity who totaled 167. Morehead finished in fourth place with a score of 96.5 out of a field of 23 teams.

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association completed the 2021 Individual Wrestling Regional Championships Wednesday. The top four finishers from the Regionals advance to the Individual State Tournament.

The NCHSAA will hold the Individual State Tournaments on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at three high school sites. The 1A and 4A Tournaments will be at Glenn High School in Kernersville. The 2A Tournament will be conducted at Wheatmore High School in Trinity. The 3A Tournament will be held at Eastern Guilford High School in Gibsonville.

To view complete regional brackets state-wide visit TrackWrestling.com and searching the tournament page for “NCHSAA.”