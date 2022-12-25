Several county players receive News & Record All-Area football recognition

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSEKENDRE HARRISONTE, 6-7, 235, freshman, Reidsville

Harrison has all the physical tools and showed how dangerous he could be in the NCHSAA Class 2-A championship game, catching three passes for 63 yards and adding 5½ tackles as a defensive end. … Had 17 catches for 263 yards and five touchdowns for a Rams team that finished 14-2. … Also led the 2-A runners-up in sacks, with 7½. … Has joined fellow Reidsville freshman first-team selection Dionte Neal on the basketball court and will be heavily recruited in both sports.

NHYCER KELLYDL, 6-2, 275, senior, Reidsville

A leader on and off the field for a Rams team that went 14-2 and reached the NCHSAA Class 2-A championship game. … Was in on 89 tackles, including 21 for losses. … Credited with seven sacks, and also started as an offensive tackle for Reidsville. … Mid-State 2-A Conference’s defensive player of the year. … Was a second-team All-Area selection on the offensive line as a junior. … Hasn’t decided where he will play college football, but has multiple Division II scholarship offers.

PAUL WIDERMANLB, 6-0, 220, junior, Reidsville

Widerman got better and better as the year went on for a Rams team that went 14-2, won the Mid-State 2-A and reached the NCHSAA Class 2-A championship game. … His growth and the development of fellow junior Aidan Mansfield (second-team All-Area) were keys to Reidsville’s defensive improvement. … Finished with 132 tackles, including 29 for losses, and added seven sacks, three interceptions and three fumble recoveries. … Also played fullback and rushed for 395 yards and seven touchdowns. … All-conference selection.

J.D. McCAINDB, 6-2, 175, senior, Reidsville

The leader on the back end for a Rams team that went 14-2, won the Mid-State 2-A and reached the NCHSAA Class 2-A championship game. … Credited with 85 tackles, including six for losses, and two sacks. … Picked off four passes (returned one for a TD), forced five fumbles and recovered five fumbles. … Also contributed on offense, with 11 catches for 347 yards and five touchdowns. … Two-time all-conference. … A second-team All-Area selection as a junior. … Still exploring college football options.

DIONTE NEALDB, 5-9, 155, freshman, Reidsville

Burst onto the scene with a state-leading 12 interceptions as a freshman for a Rams team that went 14-2 and won the Mid-State 2-A. … Returned three of those interceptions for touchdowns and was credited with 32 tackles. … Caught a touchdown pass and returned a kickoff for a score in the NCHSAA Class 2-A championship game. … Also had All-Area credentials as a receiver, with 51 catches for 730 yards and 10 TDs. … Was named the Mid-State 2-A’s special-teams player of the year. … Has joined fellow Reidsville freshman first-team selection Kendre Harrison on the basketball court and will be heavily recruited in both sports.

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSEQUE’SHYNE FLIPPENWR, 6-1, 170, junior, Reidsville

A game-breaking receiver and a lockdown cornerback for a Rams team that went 14-2, won the Mid-State 2-A and reached the NCHSAA Class 2-A championship game. ... Caught 55 passes for 915 yards and 11 touchdowns. … Picked off four passes and returned three of them for touchdowns. … Also returned two punts for TDs. … Two-time all-conference. … Was a first-team All-Area selection as a sophomore.

NASHAUN PRICEOL, 6-0, 270, senior, Reidsville

Outstanding two-way lineman and leader for a Rams team that went 14-2, won the Mid-State 2-A and reached the NCHSAA Class 2-A championship game. … Price helped pave the way for an offense that produced 2,448 yards on the ground and 3,060 through the air. … Also contributed 23 tackles from the interior on defense. … Two-time all-conference selection. … Still considering college football options.

DEFENSE

AIDAN MANSFIELDLB, 6-2, 175, junior, Reidsville

Mansfield’s progress in his first full year as a starter helped the Rams go 14-2, win the Mid-State 2-A and reach the NCHSAA Class 2-A championship game. … Credited with 127 tackles, including nine for losses, and three sacks. … Also picked off four passes. … All-conference selection.

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES

McMichael: RB Jayden Moore, junior.

Morehead: DL Gavin Moore, senior.

Reidsville: LB Tamir Johnson, senior; QB Al Lee, junior.

Rockingham County: WR Maleek Bryant, junior.

HONORABLE MENTION

McMichael: LB/RB Jacob Dallas, senior; ATH Brady Elrod, senior; WR/DB Houston Fulk, senior; DL Hayden Meeks, junior.

Morehead: RB/LB Ya’Quil Dungee, senior.

Rockingham County: QB Brice Baker, junior; LB/TE Lawson McMichael, senior; LB/RB Lane Powell, junior; WR/DB Tate Smaldone, senior.