Several North Carolina schools earn top NFHS recognition

Four North Carolina middle and high schools earned top the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) honors for the state of North Carolina.
Level 1 status schools had more than 90 percent of the coaches completed the core course “Fundamentals of Coaching” along with three of the Learning Center’s most significant courses – “Concussion in Sports,” “Sudden Cardiac Arrest” and “Protecting Students from Abuse.”
Schools earning Level 2 status had more than 90 percent of the coaches completed courses that pertain specifically to sports they coach, along with “First Aid, Health and Safety,” “Heat Illness Prevention” and “Student Mental Health and Suicide Prevention.”
A Level 3 banner will be awarded for schools that reach 90-percent completion for the “Sportsmanship,” “Strength and Conditioning,” “Teaching and Modeling Behavior,” “Engaging Effectively with Parents” and “Bullying, Hazing, and Inappropriate Behaviors” courses.
“We want to congratulate the coaches and administration at these North Carolina schools in earning their elite status in the School Honor Roll,” said Dr. Karissa Niehoff, NFHS executive director. “This is a tremendous accomplishment and a strong indication of the schools’ commitment to professional development for its coaches. These courses will be very beneficial for the coaches in handling their daily tasks, and we hope this encourages other schools to follow their example.”
NFHS Director of Educational Services said earning the NFHS School Honor Roll banner is a symbol that the school and its coaches are committed to providing a great experience for young people, and it’s something that everyone can be proud of within their communities.
Pender High School and Spring Lake Middle School
The NFHS School Honor Roll is a national recognition program designed to promote professional development for high school coaches by completing specific online education courses through the NFHS Learning Center (www.NFHSLearn.com).
As a physical sign of completing Level 2 certification, Spring Lake Middle School and Pender High School will receive a large Level 2 display banner for their school gymnasiums to commemorate the school’s accomplishments and dedication to professional development and education-based activity programs.
Spring Lake Middle School and Pender High School previously earned their Level 1 status and banners.
Green Level High School
Green Level High School in Cary has earned Level 2 status in the School Honor Roll by the NFHS.
“Green Level is incredibly proud that our coaching staff is committed to professional development and self-improvement,” said Colin Fegeley, athletic director at Green Level High School. “Achieving NFHS School Honor Roll - Level 2 status is a testament to Green Level's commitment to professional development. We are proud to be one of just a handful of schools in North Carolina that has an entire coaching staff that is AIC certified."
As a physical sign of completing Level 2 certification, Jones Senior High School will receive a large Level 2 display banner for its school gymnasium to commemorate the school’s accomplishments and dedication to professional development and education-based activity programs. Green Level High School previously earned its Level 1 status and banner.
Hobbton High School
Hobbton High School in Newton Grove also earned Level 1 status in the NFHS School Honor Roll.
“We want to congratulate the coaches and administration at Hobbton High School for taking this significant step in prioritizing professional development,” said Niehoff. “These four courses will definitely help the coaches at Hobbton High School to handle the daily challenges in high school sports and should serve as a challenge for other schools to follow their example.”
“Hobbton High School is proud to be a member of the NFHS Honor Roll Program,” said Jason Fussell, athletic director at Hobbton High School. “The courses offered by the NFHS provide our coaches and players many avenues to grow as leaders.”
As a physical sign of completing Level 1 certification, Hobbton High School will receive a large display banner for its school gymnasium to commemorate its accomplishments and dedication to professional development and education-based activity programs.
About the National Federation of State High School Associations
The NFHS, based in Indianapolis, Indiana, is the national leadership organization for high school sports and performing arts activities. Since 1920, the NFHS has led the development of education-based interscholastic sports and performing arts activities that help students succeed in their lives. The NFHS sets direction for the future by building awareness and support, improving the participation experience, establishing consistent standards and rules for competition, and helping those who oversee high school sports and activities. The NFHS writes playing rules for 17 sports for boys and girls at the high school level. Through its 50 member state associations and the District of Columbia, the NFHS reaches more than 19,500 high schools and 12 million participants in high school activity programs, including more than 7.9 million in high school sports. As the recognized national authority on interscholastic activity programs, the NFHS conducts national meetings; sanctions interstate events; offers online publications and services for high school coaches and officials; sponsors professional organizations for high school coaches, officials, speech and debate coaches, and music adjudicators; serves as the national source for interscholastic coach training; and serves as a national information resource of interscholastic athletics and activities. For more information, visit the NFHS website at www.nfhs.org.