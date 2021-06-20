 Skip to main content
Several Rams receive top Mid-State 2A Conference honors for the 2020-2021 season
Reidsville senior Ethan Penny fires a pitch in action earlier this season. Penny was recently selected as the Mid-State 2A Conference Player of the Year and Pitcher of the Year as well.

 PAUL SETLIFF, 1ST & 10 PHOTOGRAPHY

Several Rams received top Mid-State 2A Conference honors for the 2021 season when the league released selections Sunday.

Rams pitcher Ethan Penny was recently selected as the Mid-State 2A Conference Player of the Year. Not only was he a 2021 All-Conference selection, but he was also named the League’s Pitcher of the Year as well, an honor he shared with William Hovey of Carrboro. He was not the only Reidsville player that received top recognition for the season. Other Rams receiving Mid-State 2A All Conference honors were Owen Robertson, Matthew McKinney, Jarrett Pulliam, Colby Smith and Vince Wideman.

In terms of the number of All Conference wrestling selections, Reidsville was the dominant program in the Mid-State 2A with 12 selections.

In addition, Rodney James was named the 2021 Wrestling Coach of the Year and Elijah Boyd was selected as the Wrester of the Year.

Receiving Mid-State 2A All Conference status were wrestlers Carlos Blackwell Jr., Boyd, David Diaz, Titus Harrison, RJ James, Julius Miller, Sebastian Pena, Seth Redd, Ki Rankin, Wesley Smith, Jasper Williamson and Nicholas Wilson.

Two RHS softball players, Cayden McMillian and Madison Heinrz, were selected as well to make it 18 Rams receiving to recognition in the league for the 2020-2021 season.

Other Mid-State All-Conference selections:

Baseball Selections

Carrboro

William Hovey, Calvin Martin, Sammy Hetherington, Justin Hall and Seamus Monahan

Durham School of the Arts

Logan Lowe, Colin Hawkes, Owen Markham, Bartlett Yancey, Garrett Rudd, Luke Foust, Chandler Wood and Braydon Boaz

Player of the Year – Blake Solomon, Bartlett Yancey

Pitcher of the Year – Ethan Penny, Reidsville

Pitcher of the Year – William Hovey, Carrboro

Coach of the Year – Erik Phelps, Bartlett Yancey

Wrestling Selections

Carrboro

Dean Zangara, Aidan Thorne, Conner Ligett, Francesco Fulghieri, Josiah Pongsitiphon and Jason Jelic

Cummings

Travis Manhvang, Elijah Collins, Anthony Quintero, Ahje Cotton and Wesley Reece

Bartlett Yancey

Paul Vogel, Justin Shumaker, Jakoby Casselman, Dylan Wall, Devon Thompson and William Cardwell

Men’s Tennis Selections

Carrboro

Aidan Chung, Jonathan Baddour, Wesley Hanes and Callan Baruch

Durham School of the Arts

Vinton Euler, Todd Bond and Ward Long

Cummings

Ricardo Rodriguez and Edwin Martinez

Graham

Eric Luna and Ismael Castillo

Player of the Year – Aidan Chung, Carrboro

Coach of the Year – Eslyn Egil, Cummings

Softball Selections

Bartlett Yancey

Rylie Webster, Grace Watlington, Hailey Rimmer, Lizzie Proctor, Bethany Solomon and Faith Johnson

Carrboro

Ashley Meggs, Ella Bartholomew, Emily Collier, Mackenzie Westrick and Faith Nohe

Durham School of the Arts

Ruby Ashman, Gavyn Jenkins, Atty Bestwick and Olivia Hurley

Graham

Charisma Heggie, Mikaya Baldwin and Cheyenne Camacho

Pitcher of the Year- Rylie Webster, Bartlett Yancey

Player of the Year- Grace Watlington, Bartlett Yancey

Coach of the Year - Kelly McVay, Bartlett Yancey

Women’s Soccer Selections

Carrboro

Navia Mosley, Lucy McDaniels, Sarah Wesley, Julia Spang, Dhara Buebel and Casey Greene

Durham School of the Arts

Grace Cassalia, Alexa Francis, Ella Perin, Alex Hartman and Abby Nixon

Graham

Kennedy Flowers, Kenia Zavala, Stephanie Reyes and Jessica Romero

Bartlett Yancey

Reese Lee, Katelyn Trent and Sophia Bouchard

Offensive Player of the Year – Grace Cassalia, Durham School of the Arts

Defensive Player of the Year – Navia Mosley, Carrboro

Goal Keeper of the Year – Lucy McDaniels, Carrboro

Coach of the Year – Jared Drexler, Carrboro

Women’s Tennis Selections

Carrboro

Ella Strickler, Sophia Herndon, Audrey Javan and Delphine Maetzel

Durham School of the Arts

Trinity Konvalinka, Atty Best and Taylor Bond

Bartlett Yancey

Zoey Riddle

Player of the Year – Ella Strickler, Carrboro

Coach of the Year – Paul Michaelson, Graham

Sportsmanship – Durham School of the Arts

