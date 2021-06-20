Several Rams receive top Mid-State 2A Conference honors for the 2020-2021 season

Several Rams received top Mid-State 2A Conference honors for the 2021 season when the league released selections Sunday.

Rams pitcher Ethan Penny was recently selected as the Mid-State 2A Conference Player of the Year. Not only was he a 2021 All-Conference selection, but he was also named the League’s Pitcher of the Year as well, an honor he shared with William Hovey of Carrboro. He was not the only Reidsville player that received top recognition for the season. Other Rams receiving Mid-State 2A All Conference honors were Owen Robertson, Matthew McKinney, Jarrett Pulliam, Colby Smith and Vince Wideman.

In terms of the number of All Conference wrestling selections, Reidsville was the dominant program in the Mid-State 2A with 12 selections.

In addition, Rodney James was named the 2021 Wrestling Coach of the Year and Elijah Boyd was selected as the Wrester of the Year.

Receiving Mid-State 2A All Conference status were wrestlers Carlos Blackwell Jr., Boyd, David Diaz, Titus Harrison, RJ James, Julius Miller, Sebastian Pena, Seth Redd, Ki Rankin, Wesley Smith, Jasper Williamson and Nicholas Wilson.

Two RHS softball players, Cayden McMillian and Madison Heinrz, were selected as well to make it 18 Rams receiving to recognition in the league for the 2020-2021 season.