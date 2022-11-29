 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Several Rockingham football players get Mid-State 3A All Conference nod

Five Rockingham County football players received Mid-State 3A All Conference recognition for stellar play on the gridiron in the 2022 football season. Maleek Bryant, Brice Baker, Lane Powell, Lawson McMichael and Tate Smaldone were each All Conference selections.

Other Mid-State 3A All Conference recipients:

Atkins

Broderick Freeman, Brayden Dampier and Matthew Hill

Ben L. Smith

CJ Neeley, Jhulan Hayden, Rayahawn Wilson, Jahveer Branch, Jeramiah Royster, Darion Ledbetter, Jason Bethea and Emmanuel Gilliam

Dudley

Logan Wright, Donyell Parker, Jordan Miller, Kafi Abass, Brian Seagraves, Andrew Attmore II, Nasir Newkirk, Braxton Smith, Joshua Short, Koredell Bartley and Jailen Hicks

Eastern Guilford

Braxton Veiga, Solomon Howell, Tavion Bullock, Chris Hendrix, Steven Murray, Marcus Bynum, Eric Ainsworth, Jaiden Evans, Tyreik Boyd, Javon Cole and JT Brown

High Point Central

Carlos Withers and Curt Ervin

Northeast Guilford

Isaiah Irving, Barry Tate, Edrin Pitts and Isaiah Brown

Southern Guilford

Rydell Herbin, Conner Fields, Jakyri Manning, Jason Creech, Malachi Bradley, Jamias Ferere, Jerron Copper and Demarion Thomas

Offensive Player of the Year: Andrew Attmore II, Dudley

Defensive Player of the Year: Logan Wright, Dudley

Special Teams Player of the Year: Koredell Bartley, Dudley

Coach of the Year: Steven Davis, Dudley

