Several Rockingham football players get Mid-State 3A All Conference nod

Five Rockingham County football players received Mid-State 3A All Conference recognition for stellar play on the gridiron in the 2022 football season. Maleek Bryant, Brice Baker, Lane Powell, Lawson McMichael and Tate Smaldone were each All Conference selections.
Other Mid-State 3A All Conference recipients:
Atkins
Broderick Freeman, Brayden Dampier and Matthew Hill
Ben L. Smith
CJ Neeley, Jhulan Hayden, Rayahawn Wilson, Jahveer Branch, Jeramiah Royster, Darion Ledbetter, Jason Bethea and Emmanuel Gilliam
Dudley
Logan Wright, Donyell Parker, Jordan Miller, Kafi Abass, Brian Seagraves, Andrew Attmore II, Nasir Newkirk, Braxton Smith, Joshua Short, Koredell Bartley and Jailen Hicks
Eastern Guilford
Braxton Veiga, Solomon Howell, Tavion Bullock, Chris Hendrix, Steven Murray, Marcus Bynum, Eric Ainsworth, Jaiden Evans, Tyreik Boyd, Javon Cole and JT Brown
High Point Central
Carlos Withers and Curt Ervin
Northeast Guilford
Isaiah Irving, Barry Tate, Edrin Pitts and Isaiah Brown
Southern Guilford
Rydell Herbin, Conner Fields, Jakyri Manning, Jason Creech, Malachi Bradley, Jamias Ferere, Jerron Copper and Demarion Thomas
Offensive Player of the Year: Andrew Attmore II, Dudley
Defensive Player of the Year: Logan Wright, Dudley
Special Teams Player of the Year: Koredell Bartley, Dudley
Coach of the Year: Steven Davis, Dudley