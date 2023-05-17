HENRIETTA- Morehead hurler Seth Sharpe certainly lived up to his name Tuesday as he held the Chase offense in check and allowed the Panthers to erase an early 2-0 deficit on their way to a 5-3 victory over the Trojans in the Western Regional Quarterfinals in Henrietta. In fact, Sharpe sat down 12 batters in a row after giving up a two-run homer to Chase’s Mason White in the second inning.

“He was tough all night,” Trojan coach Jordy Rumfelt said. “He attacked us early in the count and we could not get much going against him.”

Chase rolled a double play in the top of the first inning, but went quietly in the bottom half. Andrew Corter threw out a baserunner in the second to retire the side. Izaiah Baynard then led off with a double and Mason White deposited a ball over the left field wall for a 2-0 Trojan lead.

Sharpe helped himself with an RBI single in the third, but a 4-6-3 double play kept the Trojans in the lead. The Panthers tied the game in the fourth thanks to a sacrifice fly by Briar Woods. Mathew Simpson followed with a two run double and another run scored as the Panthers led 4-2.

Chase pitcher Jackson Gowan settled down and ended the fifth inning with a strikeout, but Sharpe was able to turn the same trick leaving Morehead with a 5-2 lead after five frames.

Lucas Brooks singled for the Panthers in the top of the sixth, but Trojan reliever Dillon Hardin garnered a strikeout to leave him stranded. Ike Rollins reached on a throwing error in the bottom of the sixth and scored on a sharp single by Gowan to make the tally 5-3. Sharpe induced a fly-out, however, to keep Morehead in front 5-3.

The Panthers mounted a threat in the seventh, but they left a pair of runners stranded. Chase would not go quietly as Ty Kilgo singled as did Hank Bright. Sharpe was just too tough though as he stranded the tying runs on base. As a result, the Panthers won 5-3, advancing to the Western Regional Semi-Finals.

“We are really playing some good baseball right now. Collectively, everybody is doing their job to pitch in and help the team win. I couldn’t be more proud of these guys, especially Seth Sharpe. He gave up a two run home runs in the second, but it never fazed him. He continued to pitch and got better as the game went on – and Matthew Simpson, he was 3 for 3 tonight. When you get contributions one through nine, then you know you have got a really good baseball team and we are playing really well,” Morehead head coach Kaleb Houchins.

Chase’s season ends at 21-6 after winning both the 2023 Mountain Foothills Seven 2A Conference regular season championship as well as the league tournament title.

The game marked the first time in playoff history that the Panthers advanced past the second round.

Top League Honors

More than a half dozen Morehead baseball players received top Mid-State 2A Conference honors for the 2023 season.

Anderson Nance, Landon Woods, Brittyn Barnes, Brian Woods, Seth Sharpe and Matthew Simpson all were Mid-State 2A All Conference recipients. In addition, Nance was selected as the league’s Pitcher of the Year. Carson Moore and Landon Roberts received Honorable Mention recognition.

UP NEXT: No. 14 Morehead (22-5) will hit the road to take on No. 2 seed Randleman (22-4) in the fourth round of the 2A NCHSAA state playoffs May 19.

The Tigers defeated No. 7 East Davidson 7-3 in their third round game to earn the right to host the Panthers Friday.

Jim Sands contributed to this article.

BOX SCORE

MHS 0 0 1 4 0 0 5 9 1

CHS 0 2 0 0 0 1 3 5 1