Shelby downs Wallace-Rose Hill 55-34 behind Lee’s five TD passes

RALEIGH – After a back-and-forth first half, the Shelby passing attack on the arm of Daylin Lee who tossed five touchdown passes in the game, lifting the Golden Lions to a 55-34 victory over Wallace-Rose Hill in the 2A State Championship Game. Lee finished the game with 313 yards through the air and completed 20-26 passes and was named the game’s Most Valuable Player as Shelby won their 12th NCHSAA State Championship.

After a week-long COVID scare that saw four Bulldogs players unable to make the trip due to positive tests, Wallace-Rose Hill jumped on the board first as the state’s leading rusher, Kanye Roberts, sprinted 56-yards for a score just two minutes into the game. Roberts carried the ball 26 times for 253 yards and five touchdowns as he was selected as the Most Outstanding Offensive Performer for Wallace-Rose Hill.

Shelby answered Roberts’ opening salvo with a score of their own when Lee found Izay Bridges for a 22-yard score just a minute and a half later to tie the game. Later in the quarter the Lions marched 10 plays and 80 yards to score on a nine-yard strike to Demetrius Thompson to go up 14-7.