Shelby outlasts Greene Central in PKs behind Wilbanks’ stellar performance

CARY – In the closest of championship matches, Shelby outlasted a feisty Greene Central team, edging the Rams in penalty kicks 5-3. Golden Lions goalkeeper Eli Wilbanks managed to keep Greene Central off the scoreboard in 120 minutes of regulation and overtime periods, making nine saves on his way to being named the 2A Men’s Soccer State Championship Match MVP last weekend.

Greene Central had more of the high-quality scoring opportunities in regulation as the Rams outshot Shelby 25-15 in the match, putting nine of those 25 on frame. Despite the best efforts of Ariel Nunez and Nathan Drake, the Rams couldn’t break through the Shelby defense. Nunez and Drake combined for 14 shots and caused headaches in the Shelby back line with their technical prowess, but the Rams never were able to find the quality strike needed to solve Wilbanks.

Shelby likewise had brilliant spurts of play from Greg Arce and Dylan Steeves but were consistently thwarted by the organized back four of Greene Central. Rams’ defenders Miguel Lopez-Berrios and Ernesto Rubio shut down attacks on the flanks and Shelby struggled to piece together any attacks at the center of the Greene Central defense.