Shock Doctor Launches Legends Showcase 7v7 Football Tournament Series

Shock Doctor, a leader in protection, performance and mouth guards recently announced the launch of Legends Showcase, an all-new 7v7 football tournament series. Beginning Jan. 2022, Shock Doctor will kick off a tour of five national tournaments for elite high school and youth football athletes with memorable, never-before-seen event experiences around 7v7 football.
7v7 football is one of the fastest growing youth sports, and Shock Doctor recognized an opportunity to provide a change in the landscape and improve the circuit options for teams to compete and showcase their skills. Through experiences with national partners and organizations, Shock Doctor is developing Legends Showcase to be the most premium experience for a 7v7 tournament yet. There will be two-day tournament events — one day of pool play and one day of single-elimination playoffs — and each team is guaranteed four 20-minute games.
Shock Doctor is creating a fully immersive 7v7 experience. In addition to providing premium competition, each event will include break-out sessions with guest speakers, meet and greets, and developmental courses. Athletes and spectators will be able to enjoy a live DJ, vendor row, food trucks, on-site barber shop, photo booth, between-the-game gaming, a live bracket board and more. Shock Doctor will also provide real-time updates through partner social channels, as well as weekend recaps through email and local broadcasts.
“The Legends Showcase is going to be unlike any other event. Historically, 7v7 has been a place to see how you stack up against the competition. We’re going to give everyone a space to do that and so much more. For a lot of kids, football changes their life. We want to create an experience that’s a peak memory for them in that journey. We want them to feel like they’re on top of the world, whether it’s playing, meeting their football heroes, or hanging out in the recovery zone with their friends,” President/CEO of United Sports Brands Michael Magerman said.
Shock Doctor is a global leader in sports protection and performance, ranking as the undisputed leader in mouthguard technology. At the forefront of innovation for more than 25 years, Shock Doctor provides performance-driven and protective equipment for athletes across a range of sports, including football, basketball, hockey, baseball, lacrosse, field hockey, MMA, fitness and more. For more information, visit www.ShockDoctor.com.
United Sports Brands is a global leader in sports performance and protective products designed to help athletes perform at their personal best. Brands within the portfolio include Shock Doctor, the #1 global leader in mouthguards and protection; McDavid, a performance and protective brand at the top of the recommended lists of pro athletes, sports medicine professionals and athletic trainers for more than 35 years; Cutters, the innovative leader in football gloves and high performance glove grip technology; NATHAN, the running essentials market leader in athletic hydration, visibility and performance gear; and Glukos, maker of fast-acting, all-natural energy products designed to help athletes unleash their peak performance. United Sports Brands is also a portfolio company of Bregal Partners, a private equity investment firm. For more information, please visit www.unitedspb.com.
Events schedule:
Panama City Beach, FL: Jan. 14-15, 2022
Houston, TX: Feb. 19-20, 2022
Louisville, KY: March 19-20, 2022
Phoenix, AZ: April 23-24, 2022
Southern California: May 14-15, 2022
Registration for each event is available at www.legends-showcase.com.