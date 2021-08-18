Shock Doctor Launches Legends Showcase 7v7 Football Tournament Series

“The Legends Showcase is going to be unlike any other event. Historically, 7v7 has been a place to see how you stack up against the competition. We’re going to give everyone a space to do that and so much more. For a lot of kids, football changes their life. We want to create an experience that’s a peak memory for them in that journey. We want them to feel like they’re on top of the world, whether it’s playing, meeting their football heroes, or hanging out in the recovery zone with their friends,” President/CEO of United Sports Brands Michael Magerman said.

About Shock Doctor

Shock Doctor is a global leader in sports protection and performance, ranking as the undisputed leader in mouthguard technology. At the forefront of innovation for more than 25 years, Shock Doctor provides performance-driven and protective equipment for athletes across a range of sports, including football, basketball, hockey, baseball, lacrosse, field hockey, MMA, fitness and more. For more information, visit www.ShockDoctor.com.

About United Sports Brands