Short-handed McMichael picks up home opening win over Carver

The Yellowjackets wasted little time returning the favor as Reginald Dubose broke loose around the right edge on a sweep and raced 65 yards for a touchdown. The 2-point conversion failed, but the score gave Carver the lead at 6-3 with 10:59 to go in the half.

On the ensuing kick return, Harris hooked up with Elrod on a nifty reverse for a big gain that advanced the ball across the 50 yard line to set McMichael up in prime scoring position with a chance to take the lead.

Five plays later, Elrod hit Yokeley on a perfectly executed 25 yard post route for a touchdown to put the Phoenix back on top 9-6 after the missed P.A.T. with 8 minutes to go. That would be the final score of the half, but DMHS wasted little time at the beginning of the third frame as Isaiah Harris pulled off a pulled off the fake to Elrod and Carver took the bait. By the time the kick team realized Harris had the ball instead of Elrod, it was too late as he outran everyone for an 80 yard TD. The extra point was blocked, but nevertheless the Phoenix were now in the driver’s seat with a two-possession 15-6 advantage with 11:47 to go in the game.

Carver threatened again following game-breaking plays on several occasions in the final frame, but McMichael’s blitzing defense kept the Yellowjackets off-balance and several sacks as well as forced turnovers resulted which clinched the home victory.