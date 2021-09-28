Simone Biles says she 'should have quit way before Tokyo'

Allegations against the former USA Gymnastics doctor were first brought to the FBI in July 2015, but a Justice Department inspector general report stated that the agency "failed to respond to the Nassar allegations with the utmost seriousness and urgency that they deserved and required, made numerous and fundamental errors when they did respond to them, and violated multiple FBI policies."

An emotional testimony from Biles saw the gymnast blame "an entire system that enabled and perpetuated his abuse."

'I woke up - lost it'

Biles shed light on the twisties phenomenon that led her to immediately withdraw from the team and four individual finals.

Inexplicably losing her bearings in the air, Biles revealed that her "perspective has never changed so quickly from wanting to be on a podium to wanting to be able to go home, by myself, without any crutches."

"If I still had my air awareness, and I just was having a bad day, I would have continued. But it was more than that.

"Say up until you're 30 years old, you have your complete eyesight. One morning, you wake up, you can't see sh*t, but people tell you to go on and do your daily job as if you still have your eyesight," Biles explained.