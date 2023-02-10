WENTWORTH - Rockingham County senior Tate Smaldone signed a National Letter of Intent to take his game on the gridiron to Shenandoah University in Winchester, VA Feb. 9.

Smaldone played wide receiver, defensive back and also returned punts and kicks for the Cougars in his final season for the Cougars.

He was recruited on both sides of the ball by several schools, but will likely play defensive back for the Hornets, a NCAA Division III school that plays in the Old Dominion Conference.

“He was voted one of our team captains and it was a leadership thing, but also a respect thing because deep down, the kids respected the way he carried himself. They respected the way he worked hard and does everything right. He was our special teams MVP which is voted on by the kids, so not only was he a good offensive player and good defensive player, but considered our most valuable special teams player. He’s well-rounded and we are definitely going to miss him not only on our field, but also in the locker room and a part of our culture,” said Cougars head football coach Brad Baker.

Smaldone proved to be a reliable receiver averaging 11.1 yards per catch in a season where he hauled in three touchdowns. On defense he had 24 solo tackles and assisted on six more in 2022.

“The number one thing about Tate is his character work ethic is impeccable. He’s used those two things to make himself a great football player,” Baker said.

Smaldone joins a Hornets team that is on the rise. Shenandoah closed out the 2022 with an 8-2 record. They won their final three games including a 16-14 triple overtime win over Washington & Lee on Nov. 12.

Shenandoah opens up with a home game versus Methodist Sept. 2.

“When I went to Shenandoah for my official visit, I got a chance to talk with the players and they said that the coaches and professors were awesome and everything clicked. When I went there, it just felt like home,” Smaldone said.

The Rockingham County senior also received interest from Guilford College, Methodist University and Averett University and recruited on both sides of the ball. He thinks his role for the Hornets however will be on defense and he’s looking forward to what will unfold as he gets his mind set to specialize for one position.

“It wasn’t really difficult (playing multiple positions). You just have to put in the work in the off season and get yourself mentally and physically trained and prepared for that. You just have to play every snap like it is your last and go from there,” said Smaldone.

The RCHS senior now shifts his focus to training, but he says he cherishes the memories playing at Rockingham that made this dream come true.

“Playing for Baker was fun. He had everything planned, and every detail down to the last. He cared for everybody – the players, the coaches and even the parents – he cared for all of them,” Smaldone said.

He is considering a major in sports management at Shenandoah University.