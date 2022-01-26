Smith remains undefeated in league play with big win over Rockingham

WENTWORTH – Smith’s undefeated 3A Conference 46 run continued with an impressive 60-22 victory over Rockingham Tuesday night on Wall Court.

It was all Smith in the opening minutes as the Golden Eagles raced to a 12-0 lead after the opening tip.

Smith’s potent inside-out attack, combined with pressure defense, forced multiple Lady Cougars turnovers that turned into offense on the other end of the floor.

Meanwhile, Rockingham, who didn’t play at all last week due to weather-related postponements, couldn’t buy a bucket in the early going.

RCHS guard Juana Rojas finally broke the ice with a basket, then Olivia Rebb hit a put-back score followed by a scoop shot by Addie Gregson got the Lady Cougars on the board. Unfortunately, that was all the offense Rockingham could muster as the Golden Eagles closed out the opening frame with a 19-6 advantage.

Steady scoring continued for Smith continued as the lead increased to 29-9 near the halfway mark of the second quarter.

Cold shooting and a plethora of turnovers did the Lady Cougars no favors as the Golden Eagles took advantage as Smith closed out the first half by a 42-11 margin.