Smith remains undefeated in league play with big win over Rockingham

WENTWORTH – Smith’s undefeated 3A Conference 46 run continued with an impressive 60-22 victory over Rockingham Tuesday night on Wall Court.
It was all Smith in the opening minutes as the Golden Eagles raced to a 12-0 lead after the opening tip.
Smith’s potent inside-out attack, combined with pressure defense, forced multiple Lady Cougars turnovers that turned into offense on the other end of the floor.
Meanwhile, Rockingham, who didn’t play at all last week due to weather-related postponements, couldn’t buy a bucket in the early going.
RCHS guard Juana Rojas finally broke the ice with a basket, then Olivia Rebb hit a put-back score followed by a scoop shot by Addie Gregson got the Lady Cougars on the board. Unfortunately, that was all the offense Rockingham could muster as the Golden Eagles closed out the opening frame with a 19-6 advantage.
Steady scoring continued for Smith continued as the lead increased to 29-9 near the halfway mark of the second quarter.
Cold shooting and a plethora of turnovers did the Lady Cougars no favors as the Golden Eagles took advantage as Smith closed out the first half by a 42-11 margin.
Rockingham’s defense improved significantly in the third quarter, forcing several turnovers and holding the Golden Eagles to 11 points. But back-to-back steals and transition baskets by Azaria Scott bumped the lead up to 53-16 heading into the fourth period.
By then, it was just a matter of running out the clock as Smith closed out the win.
Scott let the way offensively for the Golden Eagles with 18 points, including a pair of 3-point baskets. Zoe Davis closed out the night with 14 after netting 10 in the first half and Morgan Smith added 13 to pace Smith.
The victory, Smith’s six-straight, completed a sweep over Rockingham for the Golden Eagles, who won the first game in the series by a 56-45 margin Dec. 14.
UP NEXT: Rockingham (3-3, 10-3) travels to face Eastern Guilford (2-3, 3-11) this Friday and then host High Point Central (2-3, 3-11 ) Feb. 1.
Smith (7-0, 14-2) will hit the road to take on Southern Guilford (2-6, 3-13) Feb. 1.
BOX SCORE
S 19 23 11 7 60
R 6 5 5 6 22