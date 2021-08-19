Smith selected as new McMichael head baseball coach

MAYODAN – McMichael Athletic Director Thomas Horton announced last week that Bobby Smith has been named the new Phoenix head baseball coach.
Smith, who previously coached at South Stokes, Walkertown, and most recently Elkin, brings a proven record of excellence to the DMHS program.
The McMichael job has been on Smith’s radar for many years and he said now that it has finally come to fruition, he is beyond excited to embark on the next phase of his career as the leader of the Phoenix program.
“I have a history with some of the players at the school now. Matthew Wright, Jake Lathrop, Damion Scott and Brady Elrod all played on my US Elite Showcase team and I knew what high-character kids they were and I’ve known coach (Clark) Erskine for a few years now and he always ran a great program. With it being about 16 minutes away from my home in Stokes County, it’s a lot easier than traveling back and forth between Walnut Cove and Elkin to coach. The baseball program at McMichael has always been solid and it’s a job I’ve coveted for a couple of times now,” Smith said.
He started coaching baseball in 2003 at South Stokes high school as an assistant under Gary Nail and helped the Sauras win three-consecutive NCHSAA 1-A championships in 2002, 2003 and 2004.
In addition to Smith’s assistant role on the varsity squad, he was the head JV coach and spent three years at South Stokes before taking a sabbatical to watch his daughter run track and cross-country at Appalachian State University.
Then the job at Walkertown opened up in 2001 and Smith couldn’t pass up the opportunity to become the new schools first varsity head coach. He coached the Wolfpack from 2012 to 2019 and then took another break to watch his grandsons play little league in Western North Carolina.
“It was a great experience at Walkertown to be the first coach ever at the school. We left the program in pretty good shape after winning back-to-back conference championships and my last year we had four freshman that made All-Conference so we were going to be loaded coming back the next year, but I just decided to take a break from it. I tried to retire, but didn’t get to because I took the job at Elkin,” he said.
Even though he had a good gig at Elkin, he always had his eye on the Michael job.
“For some time, even before I took the Walkertown job, I always kept up with them. I had interviewed for the job with the former McMichael AD Bob Bailey, but they went with Clark Erskine. So once the McMichael job opened up, I was all fired up to get it,” Smith said.
He closed out at 6-8 in the split Mountain Valley Conference in his final year at Elkin after losing some tough games that could have gone either way.
Smith is bringing his long-time assistant Robert Robledo with him to McMichael. The pair has been together since the Walkertown days. Robledo works with the pitchers and he is second-to-none in his knowledge of the game and expertise Smith said.
“Our team ERA was always one of the top two or three in the conference every year under his leadership and he’s actually coming with me to McMichael so that’s going to be a huge plus for me there and we are excited to get started down there,” said Smith.
He plans on having a huge hands-on approach with the JV team and intends to meet with Western Rockingham Middle School coach Mike Elrod and hopes to get down to the recreation league and follow those players as they rise up the ranks to McMichael because he feels building a solid program from the ground up is the way to go.
Looking Ahead
“Obviously, going into a new conference we have Reidsville, the defending conference champions from last year in their old conference and then you have West Stokes, they were defending conference champions from the western region, so obviously you have got two conference champions coming in along with Eden Morehead, who is loaded with all of the talent they have got. A conference championship would be wonderful. We owe it to these seniors from a coaching standpoint, so we are aiming for a conference championship and to go deep in the playoffs. We want to make sure that we get dug in early enough to get everybody on the same page and get everybody ready to compete every night. We’d like to win the conference and beat Reidsville, West Stokes, Eden, Walkertown – teams like that is where we will set our goals. We set our goals high because of the talent level that we have at McMichael,” Smith said.
The new coach has not met with his new team yet since he was waiting on approval by the county this past week, but is hoping to meet with them next week.
Smith takes over for Clark Erskine who stepped down in early July after 10 years at the helm to spend more time coaching his young sons and spend time with family.
Horton said it was Smith’s knowledge, experience and enthusiasm for the game that set him apart from the other applicants.
Smith inherits a McMichael program that closed out the 2021 season with an 8-7 record and earned a spot in the 2-A NCHSAA state playoffs.
Smith’s philosophy revolves around “small-ball,” which relies heavily on hit-and-run tactics, bunting for hits, stealing bases and moving the runners around the bases.
“We will work extensively every day on defense. We know coach Robledo’s pitchers are going to throw strikes and will hit enough to win. We just want to make sure that we move runners over. I’m old school. We are going to catch it throw it and get the sure outs and you are going to see us hopefully do things the right way.”
The approach on offense is likewise old-school for the most part.
“The emphasis is to be a tough out at the plate,” he said.