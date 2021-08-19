Smith selected as new McMichael head baseball coach

“Our team ERA was always one of the top two or three in the conference every year under his leadership and he’s actually coming with me to McMichael so that’s going to be a huge plus for me there and we are excited to get started down there,” said Smith.

He plans on having a huge hands-on approach with the JV team and intends to meet with Western Rockingham Middle School coach Mike Elrod and hopes to get down to the recreation league and follow those players as they rise up the ranks to McMichael because he feels building a solid program from the ground up is the way to go.

Looking Ahead

“Obviously, going into a new conference we have Reidsville, the defending conference champions from last year in their old conference and then you have West Stokes, they were defending conference champions from the western region, so obviously you have got two conference champions coming in along with Eden Morehead, who is loaded with all of the talent they have got. A conference championship would be wonderful. We owe it to these seniors from a coaching standpoint, so we are aiming for a conference championship and to go deep in the playoffs. We want to make sure that we get dug in early enough to get everybody on the same page and get everybody ready to compete every night. We’d like to win the conference and beat Reidsville, West Stokes, Eden, Walkertown – teams like that is where we will set our goals. We set our goals high because of the talent level that we have at McMichael,” Smith said.