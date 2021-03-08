Snipes ‘giddy’ about new role in American comedy classic 30-plus year reboot

“Coming 2 America” was a long time coming for Wesley Snipes.

The actor, who stars as the eccentric and autocratic ruler of Nextdoria in the long-awaited sequel, is thrilled to now be part of the “Coming to America” franchise after initially auditioning to play Darryl Jenks in the 1988 original.

“I’m giddy as a pig at Fatburger,” Snipes told the Daily News. “I’m telling you, I’m happy. I wanted to be a part of that so bad, and James Earl Jones was in the original. For us theater thespians, he was an icon.

“The idea of being close to him, just enough to breathe, to listen, to have him breathe on me, was super exciting, and it was quite disappointing when I didn’t get cast in the first film. But you sit by the river long enough, sometimes you’ll see opportunity float by, and 30 years later here I am, and here it is.”

In the new comedy, out Friday on Amazon Prime Video, Snipes stars as General Izzi, whose land neighbors Zamunda, the African kingdom where Eddie Murphy’s Prince Akeem is next in line to the throne behind Jones’ King Jaffe Joffer.

Snipes’ character can be brutal and dangerous but also loves to dance and make big entrances as he tries to persuade Prince Akeem to unite their territories.