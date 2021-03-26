Snowboarders escaped monster avalanche, but not the law

Hannibal, 26, of Vail, said in an interview with The Associated Press that several people have already told him they are reporting avalanches anonymously to avoid getting slapped with charges.

“Most people, if not everybody that travels in the backcountry, wants to make it safer and wants to report avalanches,” he said. “But as far as reporting avalanches with your name attached to it, I think that might drop significantly.”

Summit County District Attorney Heidi McCollum declined to address the specifics of the case but said the charges and the possible restitution are appropriate. She disagreed that the case would deter backcountry users from reporting avalanches.

“Whether or not someone chooses to report any of their actions which may have injured another person or may have injured property is going to be within their own personal constitution. And the outcome of one misdemeanor trial in Summit County, Colorado, is not going to change what one individual would otherwise do,” she said.

The March 25, 2020, slide, which was about 400 feet (122 meters) wide and ran about 1,200 vertical feet (366 vertical meters), destroyed one of six O’Bellx avalanche mitigation units in the area.