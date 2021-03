Soccer and Lacrosse

No. 5 Topsail (6-5) vs. No. 8 West Brunswick (4-8)

No. 2 Orange (8-3) vs. No. 6 East Chapel Hill (8-4)

West

No. 5 Marvin Ridge (12-3) vs. No. 9 Charlotte Catholic (13-2)

No. 3 Northern Guilford (12-0) vs. No. 10 Weddington (9-5)

4A MEN’S LACROSSE STATE CHAMPIONSHIP THIRD ROUND PAIRINGS

East

No. 1 Fuquay-Varina (13-1) vs. No. 5 Cardinal Gibbons (14-0)

No. 14 Holly Springs (8-5) vs. No. 15 Ashley (7-4)

West

No. 5 Hough (11-2) vs. No. 8 Northwest Guilford (9-5)

No. 2 Ardrey Kell (12-1) vs. No. 14 Lake Norman (11-5)

WOMEN’S LACROSSE STATE CHAMPIONSHIP THIRD ROUND PAIRINGS

East

No. 4 Holly Springs (14-0) vs. No. 9 Wake Forest (12-2)

No. 2 Cardinal Gibbons (13-0) vs. No. 3 East Chapel Hill (13-2)

West