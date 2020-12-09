Soccer players lay down 'marker' in fight against racism

The exchanges were broadcast live around the world from soccer's biggest club competition.

“Why when you mention a Black guy, you have to say ‘This Black guy?’” asked Basaksehir substitute Demba Ba, who is Black.

The Fare network helps UEFA prosecute discriminatory acts like Tuesday’s incident at the Parc des Princes.

“Our colleagues at the Romanian state anti-discrimination organization have confirmed it is racist in Romanian to refer to a player by using his race as an identifier," Powar said. “There is no ambiguity. This incident shows the need for much better training of match officials. Unintentional racism is still racism."

Racism at soccer games has typically come from the stands, but matches in countries such as France are being played without fans because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The high-profile incidents tend to highlight the inadequate responses, like in the Portuguese league in February.

Porto striker Moussa Marega tried to walk off the field after being the target of racist abuse from fans in a game against Guimarães and demanded to be substituted. But he faced attempts by his own teammates and opposing players to prevent him from leaving the field.