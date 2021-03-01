Social media has changed the narrative for NFL players, and it is not good

BALTIMORE — National Football League head coaches are spending as much time monitoring their players on social media as they are drawing up and installing plays.

That’s because we are in the “Me Generation” of Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter. Hey, look at my new car, new house or new cellphone. That’s me with my dog Butkus, or here I am drinking a cup of coffee. Oh, there I am in front of the new beach house.

Look at me. It’s always about me, me, me …

Social media is out of control in professional sports, especially in the NFL. Every year the Ravens have player seminars to warn about the effects of using social media, but apparently the message isn’t getting through because the negative significantly outweighs the positive.

Players want to control their own narratives over coaches, the media and front-office personnel. They also want to establish their brands, which is why names such as Patrick Mahomes and LeBron James are as popular as some teams in either the NBA or NFL.