Softball picture slowly coming into focus as McMichael and Rockingham continue strong start

Both Rockingham and McMichael are in similar positions as they enter the middle stretch of the 2022 softball season with collective quests to bring home a regular season title in both the Mid-State 3A and 2A conferences. A top two finish in the regular season standings also notches an automatic bid to the post season and that’s what both teams are striving for.

The Lady Phoenix (5-1, 11-2) are currently locked in second place in the Mid-State 2A Conference and have proven to be a legitimate contender. Head coach Bob Casto says his team could possibly challenge for a state championship along with first place West Stokes (5-0, 8-2-1).

There is still a long way to go and a lot of work to do before the June 3-4 2022 2A NCHSAA state championship games for sure, but now is not the time to let off the gas to build a post season worthy resume.

After winning five-straight games to begin the 2022 season, McMichael stumbled in a 2-1 loss to West Stokes March 15. It was a game the Lady Phoenix played well enough to win with a bounce here or there and Casto said he believes that experience will make his team tougher down the stretch.

McMichael responded well, winning five-consecutive games before losing 2-1 to Providence Grove last Tuesday. The good thing is it doesn’t hurt DMHS in the league standings with the rematch with West Stokes and a possible shot at first place in the league set for next week.

As for the rest of the county, Morehead and Reidsville have shown flashes of good play, but both have work to do to catch up with third place Walkertown. They will likely need to catch the Wolfpack to get into the bubble conversation when it comes to a post season bid.

Mid-State 3A Conference

In another part of the county, Rockingham sits alone in first place in the Mid-State 3A Conference and has been impressive over the last three weeks, winning 10 in a row following back-to-back loses to McMichael to begin the 2022 season.

Since the loses to the Lady Phoenix, RCHS outscored the opposition by a 117-19 margin prior to Friday’s match-up.

In second place in the league is another heavy hitter in Eastern Guilford, a team Rockingham defeated 5-3 March 15. The Lady Cougars have another highly anticipated rematch with the Wildcats next week and another victory could potentially set the table for Rockingham to roll to a league championship if they continue to play at their current clip.

UP NEXT: Morehead hosts Reidsville while Rockingham travels to take on Eastern Guilford Tuesday. McMichael travels to take on Magna Vista Wednesday.