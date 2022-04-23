Softball playoff picture coming into focus with final regular season week on deck

Just when you thought you’d figured out the hierarchy in the Mid-State 2A and 3A Conferences for the 2022 softball season, several teams made a final push to make things interesting with just one week remaining in regular season play.

That’s just what happened for Morehead last week. The Lady Panthers, a perennial contender for league supremacy in recent years, were flying slightly under the radar over the last few weeks. But a big 4-3 upset win over a very good McMichael team April 21, served as a wake-up call that the Lady Panthers may have something to say when the Mid-State 2A Conference tournament begins May 2.

Morehead’s solid defense, posting a shutout through the opening four innings, came through in the final frame as well as they held the Lady Phoenix to two runs and closed out the final out to secure the victory.

Emily Biggs posted a pair of RBIs and Maddie Booth had another to pace the Lady Panthers offensively. Booth finished strong as well on defense as she pitched seven innings, gave up five hits, surrendered just three earned runs and struck out five.

McMichael’s play was almost good enough to win as Jada Johnson showcased game-breaking power with a key RBI triple, in addition to Kaylee Boles pair of RBIs. But credit Morehead (4-3, 8-6) for showing the tenacity to take down the No. 2 team in the league.

West Stokes (9-0, 13-3-1) and McMichael (6-2, 16-5) will earn automatic playoff spots. In addition to the Lady Panthers, Walkertown (4-5, 13-7) appears to have done enough to receive an at-large bid if they close strong, but that is in the hands of the NCHSAA selection committee following the conclusion of the conference tournament.

In the Mid-State 3A Conference, Rockingham’s reign at the top of the standings continued with a pair of dominant wins over Reidsville (25-5 / 15-0) in a double-header Thursday, followed by a 17-0 shutout victory over Atkins Friday night. The win over the Lady Camels was Rockingham’s 17th-straight as they remain undefeated in league play at 13-0.

The Lady Cougars (13-0, 18-2) have already locked up the Mid-State 3A Conference title and an automatic playoff berth.

Rockingham has showcased their prowess at the plate to-date with big offensive numbers with three players currently averaging over .500 including Bailey Macey (.667), Olivia Rebb (.611) and Blaklea Neal (.581).

In addition, several players have shown consistent ability to push runs across the plate. Maddison Pryor has eight RBIs, Kaylie Pegram has seven and Presley Rothe has plated six more. That offensive power, combined with a great defense led by Neal who has a 1.59 ERA, makes Rockingham a legit 3A NCHSAA state championship contender given their dominance in the league so far this season.