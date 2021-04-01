South Granville's Bobby Pettiford commits to Kansas

CREEDMOOR — After rescinding a previous commitment to Louisville, South Granville High School senior guard Bobby Pettiford has committed to Kansas.

Pettiford announced his decision in a tweet on Tuesday afternoon.

Pettiford, a 6-foot-1 guard, received an offer from Kansas on Monday.

This past season, Pettiford helped South Granville to a 12-4 season, scoring 19.8 points per game. He added 6.4 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.3 steals per game.

Pettiford's performance earned him N.C. Basketball Coaches Association All-State honors. He was also named to the North Carolina roster for the 2021 Carolinas Classic All-Star Game.

247Sports.com rates Pettiford as a four-star prospect. Prior to committing to Louisville, he also had offers from East Carolina, High Point, NC A&T, Old Dominion, Ole Miss, Providence, Tulsa, UNC-Wilmington and Virginia Tech.

Pettiford’s Tweet:

Thanks to all the coaches that recruited me through these tough times , with all that being said I’m excited to announce I’ll be committing to the University Of Kansas , Jayhawk nation stand up ! Let’s get to it.