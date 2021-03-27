Southeast Guilford blanks Southern Guilford in county battle

Site
Bill Slayton Athletic Field, Greensboro
Why the Falcons won
Southeast Guilford’s defense held Southern Guilford to 15 yards rushing, including minus-2 in the second half. “Run defense was stout tonight,” Coach Earl Bates said. “We got penetration up front and we were pretty much able to keep them contained.”
The Storm threw for 192 yards, but Southeast did get two stops in the red zone in the first half and didn’t allow Southern to cross midfield after the first series of the second half. “It was a great defensive effort,” Bates said. “You take shutouts all the time.”
Offensively, RB Jalen Fairley tweaked an ankle early in the second quarter and did not touch the ball again until midway through the third quarter. That just meant more carries for fellow senior Deron McQuitty, who finished with 99 yards and a touchdown catch, and the Falcons still rushed for 217 yards.
Why the Storm lost
Southern Guilford was held to 17 yards on 11 carries in the first half, and that made it difficult to score on the Storm’s two trips into the red zone in the opening 24 minutes.
“We tried the run game, and hat’s off to them,” Coach Jason Bradley said of the Falcons. “They came at our run game hard. We felt coming in that they were going to crowd the blocks and slant. We knew we had to focus on our passing game, so it was one of those things where we caught them by surprise and moved the ball. It was just not putting it in the end zone.”
Stars
Southern Guilford — QB Conway McCoury 11-of-29, 192 yards, INT; WR Taylor Alston 6 catches, 74 yards; WR Amari Lee 5 catches, 71 yards.
Southeast Guilford — QB Zion Fleming 5-of-13 passing, 132 yards, TD; RB Jalen Fairley 20 carries, 84 yards, TD; RB Deron McQuitty 20 carries, 99 yards, TD catch; WR-KR Jordan Farmer punt-return TD; LB Max Steele fumble recovery; DB Xavier Coleman INT.
The big drive
After forcing a punt on Southern Guilford’s first possession of the second half, Southeast Guilford drove from its 9-yard line to the Storm’s 8 in 12 plays — all runs by McQuitty or Fairley. The Falcons didn’t score, as Aidan Bonde missed a 28-yard field-goal attempt after a third-down play lost yardage. But the drive took time off the clock and wore down Southern’s defense heading into the fourth quarter.
Three things we learned
1. Southeast’s special teams were special. Leading 14-0 early in the fourth quarter, the Falcons kept the ball away from Southern Guilford by converting a fake punt with a 31-yard pass from Zion Fleming to Octavious Benton. “I told the guys all week long, on film they came after a lot of punts. I told them if we’re around the 30-yard line I’m going to fake it, but we had to execute it.” Southeast sealed the win when Jordan Farmer returned a punt 45 yards for a touchdown with 7:26 to play.
2. Conway McCoury can throw the football. The Southern Guilford senior provided 192 of his team’s 207 yards of total offense with his arm. He only completed 38 percent of his passes, but at least five of the incompletions were drops and a couple of them were by receivers running slants or posts with no one between them and the goal line. “A couple of the drops were game-changers,” Coach Jason Bradley said. “I’m proud of Conway and his effort and how he grew up tonight.”
3. The Mid-Piedmont 3-A is Southeast’s to lose. With only games against struggling Williams and Southwestern Randolph remaining in the regular season, the Falcons look like a good bet to claim an automatic qualifier to the NCHSAA Class 3-AA playoffs as conference champion. With a random draw deciding seeding for all league winners, that’s all they can do.
What they said
“Like I told our guys, we’re not out of it. We’re still in the playoff picture. We have to come back and show some character to finish these next three games strong, and maybe we’ll see them again.” — Jason Bradley, Southern Guilford coach
“We’re sitting in pretty good shape … We feel good, but we also know there are some things we need to get better at as we move forward toward the playoffs. We need more consistency. We’re up and down. We blew a lot of assignments up front offensively. I’m not sure why, but it’s one of those things where we have to look at the film and try to figure out what was going on. It wasn’t anything we hadn’t seen. Maybe it was just their guys.” — Earl Bates, Southeast Guilford coach
Records
Southern Guilford: 2-1 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 3-1 overall.
Southeast Guilford: 4-0, 4-1.
Up next
Southern Guilford: Southern Alamance, Thursday.
Southeast Guilford: At Williams, Thursday.
Scoring summary
Southern Guilford 0 0 0 0 — 0
Southeast Guilford 7 7 0 7 — 21
SE – Jalen Fairley 1 run (Aidan Bonde kick), 1st, 7:02
SE – Deron McQuitty 10 pass from Zion Fleming (Bonde kick), 2nd, 5:23
SE – Jordan Farmer 45 punt return (Bonde kick), 4th, 7:26