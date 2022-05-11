Southeast Guilford hires McMichael assistant Hannah Revis as girls basketball coach

GREENSBORO — Southeast Guilford has hired Hannah Revis as its girls basketball coach, the school announced in an email Thursday.

Revis comes to Southeast from McMichael, where she was a varsity assistant and the junior varsity head coach. She replaces Rachel Clark, who stepped down in March after eight seasons and two NCHSAA Class 3-A championships.

In 2020-21, Revis helped guide McMichael to the Class 2-A East Regional final. The Phoenix made the playoffs the last three seasons, which was a first in school history. Revis also served as the girls cross country coach, assistant athletics director and a huddle leader for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes at McMichael.

Before moving to McMichael, Revis taught and coached in Guilford County Schools at the Academy at Lincoln. While at the middle school, she coached basketball, softball, girls and boys soccer and track and field and served as athletics director.

Revis was a multisport athlete at Rockingham County High School. After graduation, she played volleyball at Rockingham Community College, where she also started her coaching career as a women’s basketball assistant.

Revis received her B.S. in Kinesiology, Sports Medicine from UNCG. As an advocate for women’s sports, she worked as an undergraduate assistant for The Program for the Advancement of Girls and Women in Sports and Physical Activity.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

