Southeast Guilford blanks Southern Guilford in county battle

2. Conway McCoury can throw the football. The Southern Guilford senior provided 192 of his team’s 207 yards of total offense with his arm. He only completed 38 percent of his passes, but at least five of the incompletions were drops and a couple of them were by receivers running slants or posts with no one between them and the goal line. “A couple of the drops were game-changers," Coach Jason Bradley said. "I’m proud of Conway and his effort and how he grew up tonight.”

3. The Mid-Piedmont 3-A is Southeast’s to lose. With only games against struggling Williams and Southwestern Randolph remaining in the regular season, the Falcons look like a good bet to claim an automatic qualifier to the NCHSAA Class 3-AA playoffs as conference champion. With a random draw deciding seeding for all league winners, that’s all they can do.

What they said

“Like I told our guys, we’re not out of it. We’re still in the playoff picture. We have to come back and show some character to finish these next three games strong, and maybe we’ll see them again.” — Jason Bradley, Southern Guilford coach