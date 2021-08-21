Southern Alamance proves too tough for Panthers in regular season opener

GRAHAM — New Morehead head football coach Maurice Torain didn’t get the outcome he was looking for in his first game at the helm of the Panthers 48-0 shutout loss to Southern Alamance Friday night.

For a tense few hours, it wasn’t clear if Morehead would be able to play their regular season opener at all due to a positive COVID tests from their initial opponent Western Guilford.

Torain sent out an SOS via social media Thursday, and the Morehead athletic department began making inquiries as to whether anyone else was looking for a last-minute opponent.

Southern Alamance was available because their scheduled opponent, Graham, also had positive COVID tests.

Patriots head football coach Fritz Hessenthaler runs a lot of old-school Wing-T stuff, which makes them difficult to prepare for, especially on short notice, which is exactly the situation Morehead found themselves in as they had to scrap the Western Guilford gameplan and come up with a Southern Alamance strategy on the fly.

Hessenthaler’s teams are always physical and always play hard, but it’s tough, hard-nosed football, and last Friday night’s game was certainly no exception.