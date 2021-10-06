Southern Guilford mourns the passing of legendary football coach C.K. Siler

Siler didn’t just help his grandson become a football coach by example. He was hands-on when he needed to be.

When Brown was offered a teaching job at Northwest Middle School right out of Gardner-Webb, he hesitated because he also would have to be the head football coach.

“I remember telling him there was no way I could be the head football coach,” Brown said. “He said, ‘We’ll sit down and I’ll help you get started and you’ll be fine.’ I spent the whole month of August with him every day going through stuff, and everything he taught me was what I used with that first team at Northwest Middle School when I was 22 years old.”

Siler, who played football and baseball at Elon before graduating in 1954 and spending one year as football coach at Walnut Cove High, stepped aside from coaching football to concentrate on baseball and his duties as athletics director at Southern Guilford after the 1981 football season. Siler came back to help coach Mickey Atkinson from 1985-88 and continued to coach baseball until he retired in 1990.

A native of Siler City, he is a member of the Guilford County Sports Hall of Fame and the Elon Sports Hall of Fame. Siler served in the Korean War and was awarded two Purple Hearts. Funeral arrangements were not available Wednesday afternoon.