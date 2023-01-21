Southern Guilford notches sweep over Cougars in league play

WENTWORTH - Southern Guilford broke open a mostly one-to-two possession game with an impressive second quarter push which was enough to get past Rockingham by a 51-31 margin in Mid-State 3A Conference play Friday night.

Tight defense was the story in the opening frame as the Storm closed out the first quarter with a 12-9 lead.

The tide started to turn in the second period however, as multiple fast break scores helped Southern Guilford take a comfortable 31-15 advantage into the locker room at the half.

It didn’t help Rockingham’s cause when leading scorer Dalton “Dynamite” Johnson had to leave the game after a hard fall in the third period. He appeared to ding his knee on the hardwood, but it didn’t appear to be serious. Nonetheless, Johnson was unable to return as the Cougars managed just 16 points total in the second half as the Storm locked up the win.

Even though no Cougar player was able to break the double-figure barrier – Jeremy Everitt, Lane Powell, Dominick Hawkins and Jesiah Thompson all drained 3-point baskets on a difficult shooting night.

A lot of that credit goes to Southern Guilford however, for clogging the lane and limiting fast break opportunities.

The Storm had a trio of players score in double-digits. Juquarie Love had 13, Daeshaun Rossi added 12 and Jamia Ferere chipped in 11 more.

In addition to the balanced scoring, the Storm took a page from the late College Hall of Famer Dean Smith by imploring a version of the legendary Four Corners North Carolina Tar Heels offense back in the 1970's. For several stretches in the second half, Southern Guilford used the old-school strategy holding the ball in the half court set and Rockingham didn’t take the bait. The unpopular tactic may have been and effective method to burn clock and shorten the game, but it was unpopular with many fans who voiced their displeasure from the stands for slowing things down to a grinding halt, given there is no shot clock in high school basketball.

The Storm won the first game in the regular season series by a 61-39 margin Dec. 8.

UP NEXT: Rockingham (2-6, 2-15) hits the road to take on Smith (6-2, 15-3) next Tuesday. Southern Guilford (8-0, 15-3) hosts Atkins (4-4, 5-12) Jan. 27.

BOX SCORE

S 12 19 8 12 51

R 9 6 8 8 31