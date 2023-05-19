Volunteer registration is now open for the 2023 Special Olympics North Carolina (SONC) Summer Games, to be held June 2-4 in the Raleigh area. Over 1,300 Special Olympics athletes and Unified partners, individuals without intellectual disabilities, from across the state will compete in athletics, basketball, bowling, gymnastics, powerlifting, swimming and volleyball.

Athletes will compete at venues in Raleigh, Cary and Holly Springs for SONC’s largest state-level competition. As Special Olympics athletes are not asked to pay for any of the cost associated with their participation, an event of this size requires a vast amount of resources, including the support of nearly 1,000 volunteers.

Support opportunities are available for individual volunteers, groups of eight or more volunteers, individual sponsorships and corporate sponsorships.

To kick off the weekend of competition, the 2023 SONC Summer Games Opening Ceremony will be held on Friday, June 2 at 7:30 p.m. at Reynolds Coliseum on the North Carolina State University campus, featuring performances by Special Theatre Arts of Raleigh (STAR), Catch 22 a cappella singers and Cirque de Vol.

Admission to all SONC Summer Games competition events is free and open to the public. For media inquiries, contact SONC Director of Communications Madeline Safrit at msafrit@sonc.net or (919)-719-7662 ext. 110.

Official 2023 SONC sponsors include: Supreme Level: Law Enforcement Torch Run® for Special Olympics North Carolina; Championship Level: Dunkin’ Donuts, Sheetz, IDEAs that Work, Credit Suisse Americas Foundation, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, North Carolina Knights of Columbus and Publix; Gold Level: Civitan International; Silver Level: Abound Health, BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina, Duke Fuqua School of Business, United Way of the Greater Triangle, A Caring Heart Case Management, Inc., Golisano Foundation, Metrographics, Bank of America, NFL Foundation, Wells Fargo and Vaya Health; Bronze Level: The Hometown Foundation, Inc., Lenovo, Digital Mettle, Burger King, DICK’s Sporting Goods, Gatorade, State Employees Combined Campaign, Milestone Strategies, Finish Line, ESPN, Ellis & Winters LLP and Bayada Home Health Care; Honorary Delegation: ALKU, North Carolina Medical Society, Charlotte’s got a lot, The Dale Jr. Foundation, Southland Dairy Farmers, Xerox and NC Able.

About Special Olympics North Carolina

Since 1968, the organization has used the transformative power of sports to improve the lives of children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Nearly 40,000 athletes in North Carolina inspire thousands of coaches, sports officials, local program committee members and event organizers involved in Special Olympics statewide. SONC offers year-round training and competition in 20 Olympic-type sports on local and state levels as well as health and wellness initiatives to improve the health status and increase access to community health resources for individuals with intellectual disabilities. Youth become agents of change through Unified Champion Schools, an education and sports-based program created by Special Olympics to build an inclusive environment among youth with and without intellectual disabilities as well as empower them to become youth leaders and create change in their community. Engage with us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.