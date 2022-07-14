Sports Briefs

RCC has eight NJCAA All-American Academic team selections

WENTWORTH - Eight Rockingham Community College student-athletes received NJCAA individual All-American Academic Awards for the 2021-2022 year.

In order to be eligible, the student-athletes must have accumulated at least 24 credit hours during the 21-22 academic year.

First team selections, those with a GPA of 4.0, include baseball players Caeden Howell and Blake McKinney.

Second team selections, players that accumulated between a 3.8 and 3.99 GPA, were baseball players Cole Fuller and Alden Kolessar.

Two more baseball players made the third team: Harris Dowdy and Nolan Faulkenberry, which required a GPA between 3.6 and 3.79.

Third team volleyball selections were Jordan Lipford and Mattie Purgason.

Shooting Stars Basketball Camp

Former Reidsville star Robert Dogget is hosting the annual Shooting Starts Basketball Clinic later this month. The camp will be held for three days, from July 22 -24 at the Reidsville Salvation Army Gymnasium located at 708 Barnes Street. The clinics will be held from 9 - noon on Friday and Saturday and 8 - 11 a.m. Sunday. The camp is for boys and girls ages 7 to 16 and the cost is $65. For more information contact Doggett at 770-896-6326 or AJ Williams at 336-349-1808.