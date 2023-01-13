Sports Briefs

Rockingham varsity program to host soccer clinic for Draper youth

Rockingham County head soccer coach Timothy Buck, the Cougars varsity players and his family are hosting a free clinic at the Draper Recreation Department next month.

Buck and his sisters Tammy Merriman, Carolyn Libesay and his brother Tommy Buck all grew up in the Draper section of Eden and spent a lot of time at the Draper Recreations Center as kids and they thought this would be a great way to give something back.

“We have bought each one of them a gift, either a ball or a pair of shin guards and if we have enough, they are going to get both, so we are very privileged and excited to do this for the community we all grew up in,” coach Buck said.

Buck said they also have some draw string backpacks and some other swag for the kids.

The coach and his siblings are personally financing this program as a way to introduce kids to the game of soccer who might not otherwise get a chance to play the game.

The clinic is for kids ranging in ages from 5 to 14. Buck plans to break them up into groups per skill set and age supervised by either one or a group of Rockingham County players working with them on passing, shooting, dribbling and the finer points of the game.

The clinic will be held at the Draper Recreation Department located at 1718 Mill Avenue. Buck said the clinic is tentatively slated to run from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Feb. 21. For more information or to make a donation for the kids contact Buck by email at tbuck@ymail.com.

North Carolina baseball legends to attend Reidsville First Pitch fundraiser next month

The Reidsville baseball team is planning a special fundraising dinner with guest speakers College Baseball Hall of Fame Coach Mike Fox, former MLB journeyman Scott Bankhead and former Elon player and local minister Lance Cole to the Reidsville Elks Lodge on Feb. 25.

The event will give fans and supporters not only a chance to meet the speakers, but the Reidsville players and coaches for the upcoming 2023 season as well.

The Rams had been planning to put together a special fundraising event for several months, but didn’t have any speakers locked down until November.

Fox was the North Carolina head baseball coach for 22 seasons and is considered one of the nation’s most successful college coaches after leading the Tar Heels to seven College World Series appearances, including four consecutive from 2006 to 2009. Over his 37-year head coaching career, he compiled a remarkable 1,487–547–5 record. Fox was welcomed into the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame in 2017.

Bankhead, a Reidsville alumnus, earned a scholarship at North Carolina and would go on to pitch for Team USA in the 1984 Olympic Games, winning a Silver Medal.

After college, he played in Major League Baseball with Kansas City Royals, Seattle Mariners, Cincinnati Reds, Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees from 1986-1995.

Cole pitched at Asheboro High School and then continued his collegiate career on the mound on a scholarship at Elon University. He played all four years, including in 2006 when they were ranked No. 25 in the nation. He is currently the pastor at Ruffin Stacey Baptist Church.

Table sponsorship is available for $100, which includes two tickets. Tickets are $30 each.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with dinner and dessert served at 7 p.m. The meal is being prepared by Caterfest of Reidsville.

Each ticket will be entered into a raffle with the option to purchase additional raffle tickets for a silent auction. For more information contact Rams head coach Marc Tuttle at 336-552-4408.

Jerry Jones: Cowboys' Mike McCarthy not coaching for job

FIELD LEVEL MEDIA

Mike McCarthy is not coaching for his job when the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet Monday night in an NFC wild-card game.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told 105.3 FM The Fan that the outcome of the playoff game wouldn't decide McCarthy's status.

"No. I don't even want to ... No. That's it," Jones said. "I don't need to go into all the pluses or minuses. I've got a lot more to evaluate Mike McCarthy on than this playoff game."

McCarthy posted a 12-5 record in the regular season. That matches his 2021 regular-season finish, when Dallas lost at home as the Cowboys were bounced from the playoffs by the San Francisco 49ers.

Immediately after that loss, Jones wouldn't say McCarthy's job was safe. The retirement of Sean Payton, a Jones friend and former Cowboys assistant coach, fueled speculation that 2022 could be ripe for a big change in Dallas.

But Jones said McCarthy has the Cowboys where they need to be entering the postseason.

"I can't tell you how much confidence I've got in Mike and our coaching staff of being on top of where we are with this team right now," Jones said. "They've got every nuance. They understand every frailty that we might have or we might have shown Sunday (in a 26-6 loss to Washington). They've got everything in their grasp and in their understanding, and I have complete confidence in this coaching staff. It's outstanding. We've got a great chance to go down there and have success."

McCarthy is 10-9 as a head coach in the NFL playoffs (0-1 with the Cowboys), including a Super Bowl XLV win with the Green Bay Packers. He's 30-20 overall in three seasons in Dallas.

Georgia DL Jalen Carter enters 2023 NFL Draft

FIELD LEVEL MEDIA

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter is headed to the NFL.

Carter fought through multiple injuries as a junior in 2022 and amassed 32 tackles (seven for loss) and 3.0 sacks. After winning his second national title with the Bulldogs on Monday, Carter announced he was turning pro.

"88 out," his message read on Twitter.

Voted to the All-SEC second team as a sophomore, Carter had 8.5 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks in addition to 33 quarterback pressures and two blocked kicks - one in the national championship victory over Alabama.

Field Level Media rates Carter among the top 10 overall prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft, which begins April 27.

At 6-3, 310 pounds, Carter has a combination of explosiveness and athleticism that will draw significant interest from general managers in April.