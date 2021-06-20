Sports Briefs

Mountaineers add transfer Donte Small to football roster

BOONE — App State Football has officially added transfer Donte Small, Mountaineers head coach Shawn Clark announced Friday.

Small, a cornerback from Union, N.J., started in 22 of his 23 appearances from 2017-19 for Morgan State, which did not compete in football during the 2020-21 calendar. As a graduate transfer from Morgan State, he will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Mountaineers once the 2021 season begins.

Small was a preseason All-MEAC selection during an injury-shortened 2019 season, which followed a 2018 season in which he led the conference and ranked No. 7 at the FCS level in passes defended per game. That year, he recorded 31 tackles, broke up 11 passes and had four interceptions, including a 45-yard return for a touchdown.

In high school, Small was teammates with current App State tight end Henry Pearson, as they helped Paramus Catholic win a state title in 2016. Small received all-area recognition as a senior.

Four of the UNC track and field team members competing Olympic Trials

Four members of the UNC track and field team competing Olympic Trials in Eugene, Ore., which was also the site of NCAA Outdoor Championships earlier this month.