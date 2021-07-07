SPORTS BRIEFS

Fireworks mortar blast, not a fall, killed NHL goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, autopsy says
A medical examiner in Michigan says an autopsy has determined that Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast, and not a fall as authorities previously reported.
Police in Novi, Michigan, said the mortar-style firework tilted slightly and started to fire toward people nearby July 4. The 24-year-old Kivleniek was in a hot tub and tried to get clear with several other people, police Lt. Jason Meier said.
The fire department and EMTs got to the private home shortly after 10 p.m. and took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Meier said. The Oakland County Medical Examiner's office reported preliminary autopsy results on the afternoon of July 5.
Prior to the autopsy, police said Kivlenieks was believed to have slipped and hit his head on concrete while running from a malfunctioning firework.
"At the moment, we're pretty certain this was a tragic accident," Meier said.
The Blue Jackets and Latvian Hockey Federation announced Kivlenieks' death, with the NHL club saying it resulted from an apparent head injury in a fall. The team's statement made no mention of fireworks.
A native of Riga, Latvia, Kivlenieks signed with the Blue Jackets as a free agent in May 2017 and played eight games for the club overall. He was seen as a possible No. 2 goaltender next season if Joonas Korpisalo or Elvis Merzlikins is traded.
High school stripped of basketball title after tortillas were thrown at opposing Latino players
A mostly white high school basketball team in Southern California has been stripped of its regional title after tortillas were thrown at a predominately Latino opposing team following a championship game last month, officials announced last week.
"After a thorough review and analysis of the incident following the conclusion of the Division 4-A regional basketball championship game between Coronado High School and Orange Glen High School, the (California Interscholastic Federation) state executive director reiterates that discriminatory and racially insensitive behaviors toward an opponent contravene the principles of education-based athletics," the federation said in a news release.
Based on investigations of the incident, "The 2021 Southern California Boys Basketball Division 4-A Regional Championship is vacated," the release states.
The federation further sanctioned Coronado's basketball team and placed members on probation through the end of the 2024 school year, according to the news release.
McEnroe’s harsh criticism rattles some in professional tennis world
WIMBLEDON, ENGLAND — Former tennis star John McEnroe's reaction on the BBC's broadcast to British teenager Emma Raducanu's mid-match retirement at Wimbledon has put him in the spotlight.
McEnroe, a seven-time Grand Slam singles champion, appears as an analyst on the host country's television coverage at the All England Club.
The 18-year-old Raducanu stopped playing while trailing in the second set of her fourth-round match against Ajla Tomljanovic on July 5. Raducanu was visited by a trainer, then left the court for a medical timeout. Eventually, the chair umpire announced the 338th-ranked Raducanu would not continue because of a health issue, but did not specify why.
McEnroe told viewers “it appears it got a bit too much, which is understandable," for Raducanu. He then made a reference to Naomi Osaka, the four-time major champion who pulled out of the previous Grand Slam tournament, the French Open, and also missed Wimbledon because she said she needed a mental health break.
More than two hours later, the All England Club said Raducanu had “difficulty breathing.”
“I can’t imagine being in her shoes, at 18, playing a fourth round in your home country. It’s something I can’t even imagine,” Tomljanovic said, when asked about McEnroe's comments. “For him to say that, it’s definitely harsh."